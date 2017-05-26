Billy Idol Announces Limited Edition Triple Disc Set

The 16 track package was originally released as a numbered limited edition set for Record Store Day 2016 which quickly sold out but fans now have the opportunity to buy the new, non-numbered pressing, from Idol's online store here.

The vinyl only "BFI LIVE!" features live recordings of a number of classic songs that were captured during Billy's Kings & Queens of the Underground Tour back in 2014 and 15.

The iconic rockers also announced last month that he has extended his Las Vegas residency at the House of Blues at the Mandalay Bay Resort with a new run of dates this fall.

The newly announced Billy Idol: Forever residency shows are scheduled to take place on October 4th, 6th, 7th, 11th, 13th, 14th, 18th, 20th and 21st.