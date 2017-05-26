Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Lindsey Buckingham And Christine McVie Release Studio Video
05-26-2017
.
Lindsey Buckingham

Fleetwood Mac icons Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie have released a new making of video for their forthcoming self-titled collaborative album.

The "Lindsey Buckingham/Christine McVie" is set to hit stores on June 9th and the duo have released the new promo video featuring footage from their sessions at The Village Studios in Los Angeles. Watch it here

Buckingham and McVie will be supporting the album by launching a North American tour on June 21st at Chastain Park in Atlanta. The trek will visit various cities before concluding on July 27th in Denver at the Paramount Theatre.

North American Tour Dates:
06/21 - Atlanta, GA - Chastain Park
06/23 - Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheatre
06/24 - Raleigh, NC - The Red Hat Amphitheater
06/26 - Vienna, VA - Wolf Trap
06/28 - Boston, MA - Blue Hills Bank Pavilion
06/30 - Philadelphia, PA - Mann Center for the Performing Arts
07/02 - Detroit, MI - Fox Theatre
07/03 - Chicago, IL - Northerly Island
07/05 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage
07/19 - Woodinville, WA - Chateau Ste. Michelle
07/21 - Murphys, CA - Ironstone Amphitheatre
07/22 - Las Vegas, NV - Park Theatre
07/25 - Phoenix, AZ - Comerica Theatre
07/27 - Denver, CO - Paramount Theatre

More Lindsey Buckingham News

Lindsey Buckingham And Christine McVie Release Studio Video

Lindsey Buckingham Music
