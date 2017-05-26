Lindsey Buckingham And Christine McVie Release Studio Video

The "Lindsey Buckingham/Christine McVie" is set to hit stores on June 9th and the duo have released the new promo video featuring footage from their sessions at The Village Studios in Los Angeles. Watch it here

Buckingham and McVie will be supporting the album by launching a North American tour on June 21st at Chastain Park in Atlanta. The trek will visit various cities before concluding on July 27th in Denver at the Paramount Theatre.

North American Tour Dates:

06/21 - Atlanta, GA - Chastain Park

06/23 - Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheatre

06/24 - Raleigh, NC - The Red Hat Amphitheater

06/26 - Vienna, VA - Wolf Trap

06/28 - Boston, MA - Blue Hills Bank Pavilion

06/30 - Philadelphia, PA - Mann Center for the Performing Arts

07/02 - Detroit, MI - Fox Theatre

07/03 - Chicago, IL - Northerly Island

07/05 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

07/19 - Woodinville, WA - Chateau Ste. Michelle

07/21 - Murphys, CA - Ironstone Amphitheatre

07/22 - Las Vegas, NV - Park Theatre

07/25 - Phoenix, AZ - Comerica Theatre

07/27 - Denver, CO - Paramount Theatre