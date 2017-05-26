Pantera's Rex Brown Changes Direction With Solo Album

The new record is set to hit stores on July 28th and Brown recorded it in Nashville with his old friend and Music City based guitarist and songwriter Lance Harvill.

Rex revealed in the album announcement that music direction would be different from the genre he is best known for. "We're not going to necessarily cater to metal fans, but the guys who grew up with Pantera, a lot of them love all the same stuff that I grew up on, too. This is just something else I'm doing for fun, man. And musical Freedom. Fun has to come into it or I'm not going to do it. I've had a tremendous career and now I feel like I'm thirty years old again. This has given me that freedom I needed."

He expanded on that them in an interview earlier this month with The Silk And Steel Power. "I wouldn't say it sounds like classic rock, but I would say I was influenced by it. Yeah, I had a really good time. I had a really good friend in Lance Harvill and we wrote a bunch of songs, starting putting a team together and created this chemistry in the studio and it started coming together. We said, 'Well, we'd better put something together.'"