Enter Shikari Stream New Song Featuring Big Narstie
05-31-2017
.
Enter Shikari

Enter Shikari have released an online stream of their brand single "Supercharge" which features a guest appearance from grime music icon Big Narstie.

The dynamic "Supercharge" was penned last Summer when Reynolds and Big Narstie were introduced by mutual photographer friend Jordan Curtis Hughes. Reynolds then went on to produce the track, assisted by the bands live engineer Tim Morris and it was then mixed by David Kosten (Everything Everything / Bat For Lashes).

Rou Reynolds shared this background on the new track, "I started writing a lot of new music at the start of 2016. 'Supercharge' emerged after a pretty vicious cull, and we began getting excited about it as touring started to quiet down later in 2016.

"Through mutual friends here in London we got in touch with Narstie, who came down and hung at the studio September, nailing his bars like a pro. I'm excited to get the track out into the world now.

"Conversely, I am unable to articulate how excited I am for our next arena tour. We learnt so much last time around and are ready to change the game once more. It's going to be wicked having Lower Than Atlantis and Astroid Boys along for it, making for a really diverse and exciting evening." Stream the song here.

