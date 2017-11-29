Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Paramore Reveal 'Parahoy! Deep Search' Concert Cruise Lineup
11-29-2017
.
(Radio.com) Paramore is ready to set sail on the high seas, and they're bringing along some good friends for the ride. Hayley Williams and the band have revealed the lineup for the third Parahoy! Deep Search! concert cruise

The interactive four-day festival set to launch from Miami, Florida to Nassau, Bahamas from April 6-10, 2018. Local Natives, Judah & The Lion, mewithoutYou, Now, Now, HalfNoise, and Mija are all scheduled to join Paramore for the cruise, as well as comedians Jordan Rock and Ryan O'Flanagan.

The cruise will also feature Q&A sessions, theme nights, and the always-popular "Paraoke" with the band. Read more here.

