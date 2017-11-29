|
Paramore Reveal 'Parahoy! Deep Search' Concert Cruise Lineup
.
The interactive four-day festival set to launch from Miami, Florida to Nassau, Bahamas from April 6-10, 2018. Local Natives, Judah & The Lion, mewithoutYou, Now, Now, HalfNoise, and Mija are all scheduled to join Paramore for the cruise, as well as comedians Jordan Rock and Ryan O'Flanagan.
The cruise will also feature Q&A sessions, theme nights, and the always-popular "Paraoke" with the band. Read more here.
