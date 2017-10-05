Avenged Sevenfold To Headline Loudwire Music Awards

In This Moment have also been added a performer at the event. Maria Brink had this to say, "We are very excited to be a part of the Loudwire Music Awards this year. We have a big surprise in store for everyone watching! Get ready for the Black Wedding!"



Other performers include Anthrax, Halestorm, Ice-T's Bodycount, Nothing More, Starset and Power Trip, with special performances by Megadeth's Dave Mustaine, Judas Priest's Rob Halford and Hatebreed's Jamey Jasta.

Black Sabbath guitarist Tony Iommi, and former Van Halen singer Sammy Hagar and Rob Halford will also be receiving special honors Other acts set to appear include Zakk Wylde, Vinnie Paul, Steve Vai, Rex Brown, Steel Panther, David Ellefson, Joey Jordison, John5, Hollywood Undead and many more.