|
Scorpions Cancel Remaining Tour Dates Due To Illness
.
(hennemusic) The Scorpions have announced that they have cancelled the remaining five dates of their North American tour after singer Klaus Meine was diagnosed with a case of severe laryngitis. "Klaus Meine has been advised by top throat specialist in Los Angeles to rest his voice," said the band in an official statement. "If he continues the tour, he could risk permanent vocal damage." The group "truly hate to disappoint our fans, and hope to come back to America soon, but this time we have no choice but to cancel." "It breaks my heart to let you down for the remaining shows in the U.S.," added Meine in a separate statement via social media. "There will be better days.... Rock on." The affected dates - featuring guests Megadeth - includes shows scheduled over the next week in Phoenix, AZ , San Antonio, TX, Dallas, TX, Fort Lauderdale, FL and Tampa, FL. Read more here.
"Klaus Meine has been advised by top throat specialist in Los Angeles to rest his voice," said the band in an official statement. "If he continues the tour, he could risk permanent vocal damage." The group "truly hate to disappoint our fans, and hope to come back to America soon, but this time we have no choice but to cancel."
"It breaks my heart to let you down for the remaining shows in the U.S.," added Meine in a separate statement via social media. "There will be better days.... Rock on."
The affected dates - featuring guests Megadeth - includes shows scheduled over the next week in Phoenix, AZ , San Antonio, TX, Dallas, TX, Fort Lauderdale, FL and Tampa, FL. Read more here.
hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
• Scorpions Cancel Remaining Tour Dates Due To Illness
• Guns N' Roses Reunion Tour A Blockbuster Success
• Jason Aldean Opens 'SNL' With Tom Petty Cover And Vegas Speech
• Queen Stream Unreleased Versions Of We Will Rock You And More
• Metallica Release Live Video From Master Of Puppets Tour
• Singled Out: Amigos, Amigos!
• Rolling Stones Stream Live Recording Of Their Debut Single
• Paul McCartney Announces Eight Archival Reissues
• Hellyeah Announce 'Unden!able Deluxe Edition'
• Jeff Lynne's ELO Preview Wembley Or Bust Concert Film
• U2 Release 'You're the Best Thing About Me' Short Film
• Ahmet Zappa Addresses Controversy With Dweezil
• Gary Moore 'Blues And Beyond' Collection Announced
• Sting: Live At The Olympia Paris Coming To DVD
• Haliwel Release 'Crack In The Frame' Video
• Sam Smith Announces New Album 'The Thrill Of It All'
• Ed Sheeran Shares Live 'Shape of You' Performance
• Luke Bryan's Announces New Album 'What Makes You Country'
• Britney Spears To Continue Las Vegas Residency Despite Mass Shooting
• Singled Out: Ali Handal's You Get What You Settle For
• Thomas Rhett And Crew Share Moment Of Silence For Las Vegas
• Maroon 5 Stream 'Help Me Out' Featuring Julia Michaels
• Ty Dolla $ign Releases New Track 'Ex' Featuring YG
• Lil Yachty and Young Thug Release 'On Me' Video
• Dolly Parton Launches PledgeMusic Campaign For Children's Album
• Conway Twitty Delivers Collection Never-Before Released Songs
• Bradley Walker Recruits Big Names For Blessed: Hymns and Songs of Faith
• Bradley Walker Recruits Big Names For Blessed: Hymns and Songs of Faith
• Jason Aldean Cancels Shows Out Of Respect for Vegas Shooting Victims
• Dierks Bentley Releases 'Hold The Light' Video
• Steve Miller Band - Ultimate Hits (5 Star)
• Staring Into Nothing - Power
• Jesse Colin Young and the Martin Barre Band Live
• Here's the Riot - Tonight We're Alive EP
• Quick Flicks: California Typewriter
• Shawna Virago - Last Night's Sugar
• On The Record: Walk the Line (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
• Depeche Mode: Rock N' Roll's Revolutionaries
Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.