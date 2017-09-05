|
Queen Reveal Special Plans For News Of The World Anniversary
.
(hennemusic) Queen will release a 40th anniversary box set edition of their 1977 album classic, "News Of The World", on November 17. Led by the stadium anthems "We Will Rock You/We Are The Champions", the UK band's best-selling studio release peaked at No. 3 on the US Billboard 200 on its way to worldwide sales of 6 million copies, including 4 million in the States alone. The 2017 3CD/1DVD/1LP package delivers engineer Bob Ludwig's 2011 remaster of the album alongside two discs of bonus tracks, a DVD of a new one-hour documentary, and a pure analogue re-cut of the original vinyl LP direct from the unmastered analogue master mix tapes. The "Raw Sessions" disc presents recently unearthed out-takes and rarities from the band's archives "mined deep from long-vaulted studio multi-track tapes, this extraordinary parallel album brings to light never-before-heard alternative versions of each of the album's 11 tracks," says the group. "Every lead vocal is different, as are most of the lead guitar parts and a great many other instrumental details." The disc of bonus tracks features a variety of previously-released but hard-to-find versions of "News Of The World" tracks recorded in concert, for radio shows, or in alternate mixes, including the band's entire five-song final live session recorded for BBC Radio in October 1977. The DVD documentary "Queen: The American Dream" offers material filmed - on and off stage - during Queen's 1977 US tour in support of the record, including footage from a Houston concert late in the year. here.
The 2017 3CD/1DVD/1LP package delivers engineer Bob Ludwig's 2011 remaster of the album alongside two discs of bonus tracks, a DVD of a new one-hour documentary, and a pure analogue re-cut of the original vinyl LP direct from the unmastered analogue master mix tapes.
The "Raw Sessions" disc presents recently unearthed out-takes and rarities from the band's archives "mined deep from long-vaulted studio multi-track tapes, this extraordinary parallel album brings to light never-before-heard alternative versions of each of the album's 11 tracks," says the group. "Every lead vocal is different, as are most of the lead guitar parts and a great many other instrumental details."
The disc of bonus tracks features a variety of previously-released but hard-to-find versions of "News Of The World" tracks recorded in concert, for radio shows, or in alternate mixes, including the band's entire five-song final live session recorded for BBC Radio in October 1977.
The DVD documentary "Queen: The American Dream" offers material filmed - on and off stage - during Queen's 1977 US tour in support of the record, including footage from a Houston concert late in the year. here.
hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
• Foo Fighters Cover Classic AC/DC Song
• Robert Plant Streams New Song 'Bones Of Saints'
• Metallica Share Video From Euro Tour Opener Online
• Queen Reveal Special Plans For News Of The World Anniversary
• Mastodon Stream New Song 'Toe To Toes'
• Whitesnake Previews Expanded Reissue Of Blockbuster Album
• Mick Ronson Film Documentary Coming To U.S. Theaters
• Alter Bridge Release Video From Live At O2 Package
• Mike McCready Announces The Glamour & The Squalor Details
• Van Morrison Released 'Bring It On Home to Me' Video
• Singled Out: Becomes Astral's Paleblood Sky
• Guns N' Roses Pull Out Unexpected Songs At Recent Show
• Deep Purple Address Ritchie Blackmore Reunion Idea
• Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl And Taylor Hawkins Talk Depression and Suicide
• Killswitch Engage Reveal Their New Album Plans
• Taylor Swift Releases New Song 'Ready For It?'
• Sam Smith Announces New Song 'Too Good At Goodbyes'
• Zayn Malik Teases 'Dusk Till Dawn' Featuring Sia
• Chuck D Reacts To Flavor Flav's Public Enemy Lawsuit
• Backstreet Boys Want To Work With Chainsmokers, Timbaland and Diplo
• Eric Church Shares 30 Live Recordings From Massive Project
• Miley Cyrus Donates $500,000 To Hurricane Harvey Victims
• Rick Ross Releases 'Lamborghini Doors' Video
• Jason Derulo Reveals New Song 'If I'm Lucky'
• Rascal Flatts Dedicate 'I Won't Let Go' Performance To Harvey Victims
• Ty Dolla $ign Releases 'So Am I' Featuring Skrillex
• Ed Sheeran Dedicates Song to Baby Girl in Audience Named Sheeran
• Avril Lavigne Says That New Music Is Coming Soon
• Florida Georgia Line Turn 'Crossroads' Viewing Party Into Harvey Benefit
• Teacher Lists Beyonce's Birthday As Day Off On Class Syllabus
• Freddie Nelson - Shake The Cage
• Rock Reads: Food on Foot: A History of Eating on Trails and in the Wild
• Rainbow - Live In Birmingham 2016
• Rabid Flesh Eaters - Reign of Terror
• Root 66: Lara Hope and the Ark-Tones - Love You To Life
• The Blues: The Nighthawks- Paradise Kings- Delta Wires
• Dennis DeYoung Plays The Music Of Styx at Mesa Arts Center
• Yestival Tour Preview With Yes, Todd Rundgren and Carl Palmer
• Lollapalooza 2017 - Day Four Report
• Lollapalooza 2017 - Day Three Report
• Lollapalooza 2017 - Day Two Report
Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.