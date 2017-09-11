|
Video Of Rolling Stones Playing Rarities At Tour Kick Off Goes Online
.
(hennemusic) The Rolling Stones delivered a series of rarities during the September 9 launch of their No Filter European tour at the Stadtpark in Hamburg, Germany, and video from opening night is available online. The 22-song set featured three tunes the band haven't played in years, including the first appearance of "Play With Fire" since 1990, the "Goats Head Soup" track "Dancing With Mr. D" was last performed in 1973, and "Under My Thumb" won the fan song vote after last being heard in 2006. The Stones opened their first show in almost a year with 1968's "Sympathy For The Devil", and played "Just Your Fool" and "Ride 'Em On Down" from 2016's blues covers record, "Blue & Lonesome", early in the evening. Keith Richards took his usual lead role mid-set by delivering "Slipping Away" and "Happy" before the show kicked into overdrive with a string of iconic tunes - "Midnight Rambler", "Miss You", "Street Fighting Man", "Start Me Up" and "Brown Sugar" - and the main set wrapped up with "(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction." The group returned for an encore of "Gimme Shelter" before the finale of "Jumpin' Jack Flash." The No Filter trek will see the band play fourteen concerts across the continent over the month-long run, which includes stops in Austria, Switzerland, Italy, Spain, Holland, Denmark and Sweden before it wraps up with the third of three shows at the U Arena in Paris, France on October 25 - which also marks the very first concerts at the new venue. Watch videos from the show here.
hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
