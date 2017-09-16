Blake Shelton's New Song 'I'll Name the Dogs' Sounds Like a Proposal

As if that doesn't get the point across, Shelton continues the sweet talking, even telling the subject of the song, "You name the babies." "You find the spot and I'll find the money/ You be the pretty and I'll be the funny/ You plant the flowers, I'll plant the kisses/ Baby let's get right down to business/ I'll hang the pictures/ you hang the stars. You pick the paint, I'll pick a guitar/ Sing you a song out there with the crickets and frogs/ You name the babies and I'll name the dogs, yeah."

Apparently, Stefani doesn't mind because she made the single artwork her profile photo and posted about the song with handclap emojis. The song's wedding themed music video will certainly do nothing to quell the rumors of an impending engagement. Check out Blake's latest here.