Dave Matthews Band Hosts Star-Studded Charlottesville Benefit Concert (Week in Review)

The fundraiser will take place on Sunday, September 24, at UVA's Scott Stadium in Charlottesville. The lineup includes Pharrell Williams, Justin Timberlake, Chris Stapleton, Ariana Grande, Brittany Howard of Alabama Shakes, The Roots, Cage the Elephant and others.

Money raised will benefit victims of the events in Charlottesville on August 11 and 12, and their families, first responders, and organizations devoted to the promotion of healing, unity and justice locally and nationwide. Read more - here.