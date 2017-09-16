|
Video Of Rolling Stones Playing Rarities At Tour Kick Off Goes Online (Week in Review)
.
Video Of Rolling Stones Playing Rarities At Tour Kick Off Goes Online was a Top 10 story on Monday: (hennemusic) The Rolling Stones delivered a series of rarities during the September 9 launch of their No Filter European tour at the Stadtpark in Hamburg, Germany, and video from opening night is available online. The 22-song set featured three tunes the band haven't played in years, including the first appearance of "Play With Fire" since 1990, the "Goats Head Soup" track "Dancing With Mr. D" was last performed in 1973, and "Under My Thumb" won the fan song vote after last being heard in 2006. The Stones opened their first show in almost a year with 1968's "Sympathy For The Devil", and played "Just Your Fool" and "Ride 'Em On Down" from 2016's blues covers record, "Blue & Lonesome", early in the evening. Keith Richards took his usual lead role mid-set by delivering "Slipping Away" and "Happy" before the show kicked into overdrive with a string of iconic tunes - "Midnight Rambler", "Miss You", "Street Fighting Man", "Start Me Up" and "Brown Sugar" - and the main set wrapped up with "(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction." The group returned for an encore of "Gimme Shelter" before the finale of "Jumpin' Jack Flash." The No Filter trek will see the band play fourteen concerts across the continent over the month-long run, which includes stops in Austria, Switzerland, Italy, Spain, Holland, Denmark and Sweden before it wraps up with the third of three shows at the U Arena in Paris, France on October 25 - which also marks the very first concerts at the new venue. Watch videos from the show - here.
The 22-song set featured three tunes the band haven't played in years, including the first appearance of "Play With Fire" since 1990, the "Goats Head Soup" track "Dancing With Mr. D" was last performed in 1973, and "Under My Thumb" won the fan song vote after last being heard in 2006.
The Stones opened their first show in almost a year with 1968's "Sympathy For The Devil", and played "Just Your Fool" and "Ride 'Em On Down" from 2016's blues covers record, "Blue & Lonesome", early in the evening.
Keith Richards took his usual lead role mid-set by delivering "Slipping Away" and "Happy" before the show kicked into overdrive with a string of iconic tunes - "Midnight Rambler", "Miss You", "Street Fighting Man", "Start Me Up" and "Brown Sugar" - and the main set wrapped up with "(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction."
The group returned for an encore of "Gimme Shelter" before the finale of "Jumpin' Jack Flash." The No Filter trek will see the band play fourteen concerts across the continent over the month-long run, which includes stops in Austria, Switzerland, Italy, Spain, Holland, Denmark and Sweden before it wraps up with the third of three shows at the U Arena in Paris, France on October 25 - which also marks the very first concerts at the new venue. Watch videos from the show - here.
• Husker Du's Grant Hart Dead At 56
• Whitesnake Stream Unreleased Version Of 'Is This Love'
• Dave Grohl Reunites With Paramedic That Held Leg After Onstage Break
• Singled Out: Dirty Thrills' Law Man
• Thin Lizzy Star To Play Special Live And Dangerous Show
• New Ronnie Montrose Song 'Heavy Traffic' Streaming
• Yes Legends In The Studio For Close To The Edge Anniversary
• Imagine Dragons Release 360 Degree 'Whatever It Takes' Video
• The Sex Pistols Announce The Bollocks Diaries
• The Bloody Beetroots Streams New Song Featuring Perry Farrell
• Weezer Release New Song 'Beach Boys' And Reveal Album Details
• Fall Out Boy Release 'The Last Of The Real Ones' Video, Announce Tour
• Chester Bennington's Son Shares Second Suicide Prevention Video
• Marilyn Manson Slams Justin Bieber Over Arrogant Claim
• Chester Bennington's Son Releases Suicide Prevention Video
• Macklemore Details Harrowing Head-On Collision
• Lady Gaga Cancels Rock in Rio Due To Severe Pain
• Grand Jury Charges Six for Stealing from Dolly Parton's Charity
• Suge Knight's Fiancee and Business Manager Indicted
• Troy Gentry's Final Grand Ole Opry Performance Goes Online
• Fergie and Josh Duhamel Announce Separation
• Nick Jonas Streams New Single 'Find You'
• Sam Smith Says Breakup Nearly Derailed New Album
• Fifth Harmony's 'Hearts Are Hurting' for Spokane Following School Shooting
• Cardi B Kendrick Lamar, DJ Khaled Lead BET Hip-Hop Awards Nominees
• Lady Antebellum's Hillary Scott Reveals Gender Of Twins
• Chase Bryant Announces Engagement to Girlfriend Kourtney Keller
• Chance The Rapper Sued for Copyright Infringement
• Willie Nelson, Paul Simon, James Taylor, Lead Hurricane Relief Benefit
• Demi Lovato Reveals More 'Tell Me You Love Me' Details
• On The Record: Walk the Line (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
• Depeche Mode: Rock N' Roll's Revolutionaries
• Freddie Nelson - Shake The Cage
• Rock Reads: Food on Foot: A History of Eating on Trails and in the Wild
• Rainbow - Live In Birmingham 2016
• Rabid Flesh Eaters - Reign of Terror
• Root 66: Lara Hope and the Ark-Tones - Love You To Life
• The Blues: The Nighthawks- Paradise Kings- Delta Wires
• Dennis DeYoung Plays The Music Of Styx at Mesa Arts Center
Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.