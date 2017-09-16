Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Video Of Rolling Stones Playing Rarities At Tour Kick Off Goes Online (Week in Review)

.
Rolling Stones

Video Of Rolling Stones Playing Rarities At Tour Kick Off Goes Online was a Top 10 story on Monday: (hennemusic) The Rolling Stones delivered a series of rarities during the September 9 launch of their No Filter European tour at the Stadtpark in Hamburg, Germany, and video from opening night is available online.

The 22-song set featured three tunes the band haven't played in years, including the first appearance of "Play With Fire" since 1990, the "Goats Head Soup" track "Dancing With Mr. D" was last performed in 1973, and "Under My Thumb" won the fan song vote after last being heard in 2006.

The Stones opened their first show in almost a year with 1968's "Sympathy For The Devil", and played "Just Your Fool" and "Ride 'Em On Down" from 2016's blues covers record, "Blue & Lonesome", early in the evening.

Keith Richards took his usual lead role mid-set by delivering "Slipping Away" and "Happy" before the show kicked into overdrive with a string of iconic tunes - "Midnight Rambler", "Miss You", "Street Fighting Man", "Start Me Up" and "Brown Sugar" - and the main set wrapped up with "(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction."

The group returned for an encore of "Gimme Shelter" before the finale of "Jumpin' Jack Flash." The No Filter trek will see the band play fourteen concerts across the continent over the month-long run, which includes stops in Austria, Switzerland, Italy, Spain, Holland, Denmark and Sweden before it wraps up with the third of three shows at the U Arena in Paris, France on October 25 - which also marks the very first concerts at the new venue. Watch videos from the show - here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

advertisement

Rolling Stones Music, DVDs, Books and more

Rolling Stones T-shirts and Posters

More Rolling Stones News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Rolling Stones Release Animated 'She's A Rainbow' Video

Video Of Rolling Stones Playing Rarities At Tour Kick Off Goes Online

Rolling Stones Preview Sticky Fingers Release

Rolling Stones Release 2000 Light Years From Home Lyric Video

Ronnie Wood Declined Chemotherapy to Save His Hair

Rolling Stones Star Reveals He Had Cancer Surgery

Rolling Stones Release Sticky Fingers Live Package Preview

Rolling Stones Announce Satanic 50th Anniversary Reissue

Rolling Stones 'Cutting New Stuff' Says Keith Richards

Rolling Stones Musical Rumored For Broadway


More Stories for Rolling Stones

Rolling Stones Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Van Halen Rocks Eruption For 40th Anniversary Video- Video Of Rolling Stones Playing Rarities At Tour Kick Off- Stone Temple Pilots Star Remembers Chester Bennington- more

Original Foreigner Lineup To Reunite For 40th Anniversary- Husker Du's Grant Hart Dead At 56- Whitesnake Stream Unreleased Version Of 'Is This Love'- Dave Grohl- more

Marilyn Manson Slams Justin Bieber Over Arrogant Claim- Chester Bennington's Son Releases Suicide Prevention Video- Eric Clapton Ponders If The Guitar is 'Over' In Music- more

Page Too:
Selena Gomez Says She Felt 'Violated' As Child Star- Carrie Underwood Teases Super Bowl Anthem 'The Champion'- Cause Of Crash that Killed Troy Gentry Revealed- more

Selena Gomez Revealed She Received Kidney Transplant- Macklemore Details Harrowing Head-On Collision- Lady Gaga Cancels Rock in Rio Due To Severe Pain- more

Chance The Rapper Sued for Copyright Infringement- Willie Nelson, Paul Simon, James Taylor, Lead Hurricane Benefit- Demi Lovato Reveals More 'Tell Me You Love Me' Details- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Original Foreigner Lineup To Reunite For 40th Anniversary

Husker Du's Grant Hart Dead At 56

Whitesnake Stream Unreleased Version Of 'Is This Love'

Dave Grohl Reunites With Paramedic That Held Leg After Onstage Break

Singled Out: Dirty Thrills' Law Man

Thin Lizzy Star To Play Special Live And Dangerous Show

New Ronnie Montrose Song 'Heavy Traffic' Streaming

Yes Legends In The Studio For Close To The Edge Anniversary

Imagine Dragons Release 360 Degree 'Whatever It Takes' Video

The Sex Pistols Announce The Bollocks Diaries

The Bloody Beetroots Streams New Song Featuring Perry Farrell

Weezer Release New Song 'Beach Boys' And Reveal Album Details

Fall Out Boy Release 'The Last Of The Real Ones' Video, Announce Tour

Chester Bennington's Son Shares Second Suicide Prevention Video

Marilyn Manson Slams Justin Bieber Over Arrogant Claim

Chester Bennington's Son Releases Suicide Prevention Video

• more

Page Too News Stories
Selena Gomez Revealed She Received Kidney Transplant

Macklemore Details Harrowing Head-On Collision

Lady Gaga Cancels Rock in Rio Due To Severe Pain

Grand Jury Charges Six for Stealing from Dolly Parton's Charity

Suge Knight's Fiancee and Business Manager Indicted

Troy Gentry's Final Grand Ole Opry Performance Goes Online

Fergie and Josh Duhamel Announce Separation

Nick Jonas Streams New Single 'Find You'

Sam Smith Says Breakup Nearly Derailed New Album

Fifth Harmony's 'Hearts Are Hurting' for Spokane Following School Shooting

Cardi B Kendrick Lamar, DJ Khaled Lead BET Hip-Hop Awards Nominees

Lady Antebellum's Hillary Scott Reveals Gender Of Twins

Chase Bryant Announces Engagement to Girlfriend Kourtney Keller

Chance The Rapper Sued for Copyright Infringement

Willie Nelson, Paul Simon, James Taylor, Lead Hurricane Relief Benefit

Demi Lovato Reveals More 'Tell Me You Love Me' Details

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Revolushn - Further!!

On The Record: Walk the Line (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)

UFO - The Salentino Cuts

Neil Young - Hitchhiker

Heather Kenney - Waltz

Depeche Mode: Rock N' Roll's Revolutionaries

Coffins/Isla Split

Freddie Nelson - Shake The Cage

Rock Reads: Food on Foot: A History of Eating on Trails and in the Wild

Rainbow - Live In Birmingham 2016

Rabid Flesh Eaters - Reign of Terror

Root 66: Lara Hope and the Ark-Tones - Love You To Life

Valdur - Pathetic Scum

The Blues: The Nighthawks- Paradise Kings- Delta Wires

Dennis DeYoung Plays The Music Of Styx at Mesa Arts Center

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.