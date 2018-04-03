Dimmu Borgir Release New Video and Announce American Tour Dates

The new visual is for the song "Council of Wolves And Snakes" which is one of the tracks that will be featured on the band's new studio effort "Eonian", which is set to be released on May 4th. Watch the clip here.

Frontman Shagrath had this to say,: "It's a song that sticks out from the rest of the album, it's Dimmu Borgir going into an experimental direction, but you can also find a lot of black metal inspiration in the middle section of the song. We are a band that has never been afraid of trying out new directions and artistically this is surely a very interesting and different track."

The band will be treating fans in the select cities in the U.S. and Canada to some "exclusive" shows this summer including stops in Las Vegas, Chicago, New York and Toronto.

Dimmu Borgir North American Dates:

8/19 Las Vegas, NV - The Joint

8/21 Chicago, IL - The Vic Theatre

8/23 Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall

8/25 New York, NY - Playstation Theater