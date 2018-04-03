Stone Temple Pilots, The Cult and Bush Announce Summer Tour

They will be launching the trek on July 18th in Nashville at the Municipal Auditorium and will be wrapping things up on September 2nd in Phoenix at the Ak-Chin Pavilion.

STP's Dean DeLeo had this to say, "It is with great honor and pleasure to know we will be spending our summer vacation on the road with the Gents from The Cult and Bush. Two great bands and more so, great friends. Also, to be there with you is even better. With love. See y'all soon."

The Cult's Billy Duffy added, "Over the years I have come to call the DeLeo brothers close friends. I appreciate their excellent musicianship and crazy sense of humor. I am looking forward to this amazing tour with STP and Bush knowing we will all be sharing the stage and enjoying a lot of laughs!"

The Revolution 3 Tour Dates:

07/18 - Nashville, Tenn. - Municipal Auditorium

07/20 - Noblesville, Ind. - Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

07/21 - Burgettstown, Pa. - KeyBank Pavilion

07/22 - Huber Heights, Ohio - Rose Music Center

07/24 - Detroit, Mich. - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre

07/25 - Toronto, Ontario - Budweiser Stage

07/27 - Wantagh, N.Y. - Jones Beach Theater

07/28 - Holmdel, N.J. - PNC Bank Arts Center

07/30 - Boston, Mass. - Blue Hills Bank Pavilion

08/02 - Gilford, N.H. - Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

08/05 - Bristow, Va. - Jiffy Lube Live

08/10 - Pehlem, Ala. - Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

08/15 - Laredo, Texas - Laredo Energy Arena

08/16 - The Woodlands, Texas - Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

08/18 - Albuquerque, N.M. - Isleta Amphitheater

08/19 - Morrison, Colo. - Red Rocks Amphitheatre

08/20 - West Valley City, Utah - USANA Amphitheatre

08/23 - Pocatello, Idaho - Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre

09/01 - San Bernardino, Calif. - Glen Helen Amphitheatre

09/02 - Phoenix, Ariz. - Ak-Chin Pavilion