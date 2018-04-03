|
Stone Temple Pilots, The Cult and Bush Announce Summer Tour
.
Stone Temple Pilots, The Cult and Bush have announced that they will be teaming up this summer to launch a package tour of North American dubbed the Revolution 3 tour. They will be launching the trek on July 18th in Nashville at the Municipal Auditorium and will be wrapping things up on September 2nd in Phoenix at the Ak-Chin Pavilion. STP's Dean DeLeo had this to say, "It is with great honor and pleasure to know we will be spending our summer vacation on the road with the Gents from The Cult and Bush. Two great bands and more so, great friends. Also, to be there with you is even better. With love. See y'all soon." The Cult's Billy Duffy added, "Over the years I have come to call the DeLeo brothers close friends. I appreciate their excellent musicianship and crazy sense of humor. I am looking forward to this amazing tour with STP and Bush knowing we will all be sharing the stage and enjoying a lot of laughs!" The Revolution 3 Tour Dates:
The Revolution 3 Tour Dates: