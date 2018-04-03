News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Stone Temple Pilots, The Cult and Bush Announce Summer Tour
04-03-2018
.
Stone Temple Pilots

Stone Temple Pilots, The Cult and Bush have announced that they will be teaming up this summer to launch a package tour of North American dubbed the Revolution 3 tour.

They will be launching the trek on July 18th in Nashville at the Municipal Auditorium and will be wrapping things up on September 2nd in Phoenix at the Ak-Chin Pavilion.

STP's Dean DeLeo had this to say, "It is with great honor and pleasure to know we will be spending our summer vacation on the road with the Gents from The Cult and Bush. Two great bands and more so, great friends. Also, to be there with you is even better. With love. See y'all soon."

The Cult's Billy Duffy added, "Over the years I have come to call the DeLeo brothers close friends. I appreciate their excellent musicianship and crazy sense of humor. I am looking forward to this amazing tour with STP and Bush knowing we will all be sharing the stage and enjoying a lot of laughs!"

The Revolution 3 Tour Dates:
07/18 - Nashville, Tenn. - Municipal Auditorium
07/20 - Noblesville, Ind. - Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
07/21 - Burgettstown, Pa. - KeyBank Pavilion
07/22 - Huber Heights, Ohio - Rose Music Center
07/24 - Detroit, Mich. - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre
07/25 - Toronto, Ontario - Budweiser Stage
07/27 - Wantagh, N.Y. - Jones Beach Theater
07/28 - Holmdel, N.J. - PNC Bank Arts Center
07/30 - Boston, Mass. - Blue Hills Bank Pavilion
08/02 - Gilford, N.H. - Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
08/05 - Bristow, Va. - Jiffy Lube Live
08/10 - Pehlem, Ala. - Oak Mountain Amphitheatre
08/15 - Laredo, Texas - Laredo Energy Arena
08/16 - The Woodlands, Texas - Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
08/18 - Albuquerque, N.M. - Isleta Amphitheater
08/19 - Morrison, Colo. - Red Rocks Amphitheatre
08/20 - West Valley City, Utah - USANA Amphitheatre
08/23 - Pocatello, Idaho - Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre
09/01 - San Bernardino, Calif. - Glen Helen Amphitheatre
09/02 - Phoenix, Ariz. - Ak-Chin Pavilion

Stone Temple Pilots Music and more

Stone Temple Pilots T-shirts and Posters

More Stone Temple Pilots News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Stone Temple Pilots, The Cult and Bush Announce Summer Tour

Stone Temple Pilots Singer Explains Why He Doesn't Copy Scott Weiland

Stone Temple Pilots Star Talks New Singer And Album

Stone Temple Pilots Joined Onstage By 9-Year-Old Singer

Stone Temple Pilots Jam With Joe Perry And Johnny Depp

Stone Temple Pilots Stream Brand New Song 'Never Enough'

Stone Temple Pilots Had 'No Room For Error' In Finding Weiland Replacement

Stone Temple Pilots Joined By Surprise Guests

Stone Temple Pilots Stream New Song The Art Of Letting Go

Stone Temple Pilots Stream New Song and Announce Live Dates


advertisement


News Reports
Day in Rock:
Stone Temple Pilots, The Cult and Bush Announce Summer Tour- Jack White Rocks Album Chart With No. 1 Debut- Led Zeppelin's Robert Plant Surprised By 'Stairway To Heaven'- more

Led Zeppelin Revisiting Five Glorious Nights For 50th Anniversary- Evanescence Announce Special Limited Edition Release- Alice Cooper On His Head On Car Collision- more

Ryan Adams To Perform Rolling Stones' 'Exile On Main St.' At Special Show- Linkin Park's Mike Shinoda Announces Solo Album, Reveals New Songs- Paul McCartney- more

Page Too:
Metallica Stars Tribute Michael Schenker- Spooky Tooth's Mike Harrison Dead At 72- Black Veil Brides Denied- The Chainsmokers- Meghan Trainor- Charlie Puth- more

Cardi B Surprise Releases Brand New Song- Ne-Yo Streams 'Push Back' Featuring Bebe Rexha and Stefflon Don- The Chainsmokers Launch New Documentary Series- Steve Aoki- more

Kelly Clarkson, Little Big Town Lead ACM Awards Performers- Sam Smith Shares 'Pray' Remix Featuring Logic- The Weeknd Announces New Album 'My Dear Melancholy'- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Stone Temple Pilots, The Cult and Bush Announce Summer Tour

Jack White Rocks Album Chart With No. 1 Debut

Led Zeppelin's Robert Plant Surprised By 'Stairway To Heaven'

Bullet For My Valentine Stream New Song and Reveal Album Details

Ritchie Blackmore Doesn't Believe In The Rock Hall

Ghost Tease Arrival Of New Frontman Papa Emeritus Zero

Lynyrd Skynyrd and Allman Brothers Lead Rock Legends Season 3

Thirty Seconds To Mars' Jared Leto Plots Unusual Journey

The Shins Attempt To Solve Amelia Earhart Mystery In Short Film

Video From Metallica's Tour Leg Kick Off Goes Online

Counting Crows Announce 25th Anniversary Tour

Black Stone Cherry Preview New Album 'Family Tree'

Dimmu Borgir Release New Video and Announce American Tour Dates

Shadows Fall, Unearth Supergroup Downpour Crowdsourcing Album

Tangerine Dream Expand Quantum Gate For Reissue

Silverchair, Empire Of The Sun Offshoot Dream Release Video

- more

Page Too News Stories
Metallica Stars Tribute Michael Schenker- Spooky Tooth's Mike Harrison Dead At 72- Black Veil Brides Denied- More

Singled Out: Kinnie Starr's Gotta Do Something

Leon Bridges Releases 'Bet Ain't Worth The Hand' Video

Madison Releases New Single 'Baller'

Karen Jonas Announces New Album 'Butter'

Malo's Warner Years Covered In New Collection

Cardi B Surprise Releases Brand New Song

Ne-Yo Streams 'Push Back' Featuring Bebe Rexha and Stefflon Don

The Chainsmokers Launch New Documentary Series

Steve Aoki And Loopers Go For The Heist With New Video

Flo Rida Streaming New Track 'Sweet Sensation'

Tori Kelly And The Hamiltones Release 'Help Us To Love'

Lana Del Rey Song Gets Some Love From The Palms

Jocelyn Alice Releases 'I Know The Remixes' EP

Tyler, The Creator Celebrates Okra Video For Golf Store Launch

Kelly Clarkson, Little Big Town Lead ACM Awards Performers

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Hot In The City: Wishbone Ash

Sites and Sounds: Beau Rivage Theatre Biloxi

Root 66: John McCutcheon- Caroline Cotter- Raven and Red

Johnny Chops & the Razors - (Self-titled)

Savannah Stopover Music Festival

Midnight Crisis - Heart Beatings

Passport: St. Patrick's Day Edition

Travel News, Trips and Tips: St. Patrick's Day Special Edition

Road Trip: St. Patrick's Day Edition - 8 Things To Do In Dublin, Ireland

Root 66: John McCutcheon- Caroline Cotter- Raven and Red

The Blues: Savoy Brown-Albert Castiglia- Peter Parcek

The Best Films of 2017: A Different Point of View

Road Trip: Las Vegas- The Mob Museum

Downes Braide Association - Skyscraper Souls

Root 66: Patrick Coman - Tree of Life

- more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.