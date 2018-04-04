|
Meghan Trainor Releases No Excuses Dance Video
.
Meghan Trainor has released a brand new dance video for her current hit track 'No Excuses', which was directed by Tim Milgrim and shot in Los Angeles. Trainor's Creative Director Charm LaDonna had this to say, "Meghan's new single is so fun and energetic and we felt that this group of young influencers would help spread this message of respect with the younger generation all over the world". She continued, "this group of dancers was hand selected by me and Meghan. We've worked with a bunch of them over the years and it's been so fun to watch these strong, young women grow up." Watch the video here.
Trainor's Creative Director Charm LaDonna had this to say, "Meghan's new single is so fun and energetic and we felt that this group of young influencers would help spread this message of respect with the younger generation all over the world".
She continued, "this group of dancers was hand selected by me and Meghan. We've worked with a bunch of them over the years and it's been so fun to watch these strong, young women grow up." Watch the video here.