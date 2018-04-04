News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Meghan Trainor Releases No Excuses Dance Video
04-04-2018
.
Meghan Trainor

Meghan Trainor has released a brand new dance video for her current hit track 'No Excuses', which was directed by Tim Milgrim and shot in Los Angeles.

Trainor's Creative Director Charm LaDonna had this to say, "Meghan's new single is so fun and energetic and we felt that this group of young influencers would help spread this message of respect with the younger generation all over the world".

She continued, "this group of dancers was hand selected by me and Meghan. We've worked with a bunch of them over the years and it's been so fun to watch these strong, young women grow up." Watch the video here.

Meghan Trainor Music and more

Meghan Trainor T-shirts and Posters

More Meghan Trainor News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Meghan Trainor Releases No Excuses Dance Video

Meghan Trainor's New Music Inspired By Recovering From Anxiety

Meghan Trainor Was 'Not In a Happy Place' For 'All About That Bass'

Meghan Trainor Shares 'No Excuses' Dance Video

Meghan Trainor Releases 'No Excuses' Video

Meghan Trainor Talks Setbacks That Led To 'No Excuses'

Meghan Trainor And James Corden Film 'Sexy Slow-Mo' Video

Meghan Trainor Reveals Unpleasant Day After Engagement

Meghan Trainor Reveals She 'Blacked Out' After Marriage Proposal

Shania Twain Vs Meghan Trainor In Rap Battle On Drop the Mic


advertisement


News Reports
Day in Rock:
Guns N' Roses, U2 and Pearl Jam Mega-Shows Shot Down- Paul Stanley Addresses Gene Simmons Vault Event Controversy- Godsmack Recruit Sebastian Bach For New Video- more

Stone Temple Pilots, The Cult and Bush Announce Summer Tour- Jack White Rocks Album Chart With No. 1 Debut- Led Zeppelin's Robert Plant Surprised By 'Stairway To Heaven'- more

Led Zeppelin Revisiting Five Glorious Nights For 50th Anniversary- Evanescence Announce Special Limited Edition Release- Alice Cooper On His Head On Car Collision- more

Page Too:
The Osbournes Release New Episode- Alice Cooper's Jesus Christ Superstar Performance Goes Online- Bret Michaels Playing Free Show- more

Metallica Stars Tribute Michael Schenker- Spooky Tooth's Mike Harrison Dead At 72- Black Veil Brides Denied- The Chainsmokers- Meghan Trainor- Charlie Puth- more

Cardi B Surprise Releases Brand New Song- Ne-Yo Streams 'Push Back' Featuring Bebe Rexha and Stefflon Don- The Chainsmokers Launch New Documentary Series- Steve Aoki- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Guns N' Roses, U2 and Pearl Jam Mega-Shows Shot Down

Paul Stanley Addresses Gene Simmons Vault Event Controversy

Dire Straits Playing Rock Hall Induction Without Key Member

Godsmack Recruit Sebastian Bach And Billy Ray Cyrus For New Video

Glenn Hughes To Revisit Deep Purple Tracks For U.S. Tour

Metallica Release 'For Whom The Bell Tolls' Live Video

Eddie Money's Son Didn't Know Who Jimmy Page Was

A Killer's Confession Release 'Angel On The Outside' Video

Christopher Dean Releases 'Everything Fades' Video

Powerwolf Reveal New Album Details

Singled Out: Meka Nism's The War Inside

Stone Temple Pilots, The Cult and Bush Announce Summer Tour

Jack White Rocks Album Chart With No. 1 Debut

Led Zeppelin's Robert Plant Surprised By 'Stairway To Heaven'

Bullet For My Valentine Stream New Song and Reveal Album Details

Ritchie Blackmore Doesn't Believe In The Rock Hall

- more

Page Too News Stories
The Osbournes Release New Episode- Alice Cooper's Jesus Christ Superstar Performance Goes Online- Bret Michaels Playing Free Show- more

Cardi B Releases 'Bartier Cardi featuring 21 Savage' Video

Meghan Trainor Releases No Excuses Dance Video

Kenny Chesney Announces New Single 'Get Along'

Jon Batiste Teaming With The Dap-Kings For Festival Dates

Richie Sambora Announces New Ovation Guitars

Jessica Risker Releases I See You Among The Stars Video

Metallica Stars Tribute Michael Schenker- Spooky Tooth's Mike Harrison Dead At 72- Black Veil Brides Denied- More

Singled Out: Kinnie Starr's Gotta Do Something

Leon Bridges Releases 'Bet Ain't Worth The Hand' Video

Madison Releases New Single 'Baller'

Karen Jonas Announces New Album 'Butter'

Malo's Warner Years Covered In New Collection

Cardi B Surprise Releases Brand New Song

Ne-Yo Streams 'Push Back' Featuring Bebe Rexha and Stefflon Don

The Chainsmokers Launch New Documentary Series

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

John Kay And Steppenwolf - Steppenwolf at 50

Hot In The City: Wishbone Ash

Sites and Sounds: Beau Rivage Theatre Biloxi

Root 66: John McCutcheon- Caroline Cotter- Raven and Red

Johnny Chops & the Razors - (Self-titled)

Savannah Stopover Music Festival

Midnight Crisis - Heart Beatings

Passport: St. Patrick's Day Edition

Travel News, Trips and Tips: St. Patrick's Day Special Edition

Road Trip: St. Patrick's Day Edition - 8 Things To Do In Dublin, Ireland

Root 66: John McCutcheon- Caroline Cotter- Raven and Red

The Blues: Savoy Brown-Albert Castiglia- Peter Parcek

The Best Films of 2017: A Different Point of View

Road Trip: Las Vegas- The Mob Museum

Downes Braide Association - Skyscraper Souls

- more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.