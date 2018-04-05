News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Bon Jovi Postpone Shows- Anthrax Star Talks Among The Living Live Set- Guns N' Roses Madness- Mike Ness Reissues- more
04-05-2018
.
Bon Jovi

Bon Jovi have announced that they have been forced to postpone two shows this week due to the flu The band will now be playing their April 4th show at the Bell Centre in Montreal on May 17th and the April 5th show at the venue on the May 18th.

Anthrax have released a new video trailer where cofounder Charlie Benante speaks about the filming of their forthcoming live release "Kings Among Scotland" which featured their performance of their classic "Among The Living Album". It is scheduled to be release on April 27th. Watch the trailer here

Guns N' Roses classic hit "Welcome To The Jungle" took top honors in Gold's Gym's March Music Madness competition and been named the Best Workout Song of 2018. More details here

Hoobastank have released a brand new song called "More Beautiful". The track is the first taste they band has revealed from their forthcoming album "Push Pull" ahead of its release on May 25th. Stream the new song here

Dimmu Borgir singer Shagrath and guitarist Silenoz discuss the writing process of their forthcoming full-length release Eonian in their first album trailer ahead of the May 4th release of their first new studio effort in almost 8 years. "Combining orchestral elements with thrash metal riffs or black metal riffs can be quite challenging," Shagrath says. "But that's how we like to make music, to mix unexpected elements - it's almost like mixing water with oil: Everyone knows that this doesn't really work, but we MAKE it work!" Watch the trailer here

Jay Aston's Gene Loves Jezebel will be playing their first U.S. show in 10 years when they rock the Totally 80s Fest in Huntington Beach, CA on May 12th. They will be playing in support of their recently released album "Dance Underwater" which is their first studio record of new material in 14 years.

Two solo albums from Social Distortion frontman Mike Ness, Under The Influences and Cheating At Solitaire, are being reissued on vinyl this Friday, April 6th by Craft Recordings. Ness is most widely known as the frontman for

Soulfly/Cavalera Conspiracy guitarist Marc Rizzo has announced a New York City listening party for his new album "Rotation," which will be taking place this Friday, 4/6, at DUFF's Alcohol Abuse Center in Brooklyn. Rizzo, has also announced two FYE instore meet and greet performances, Sunday 4/22 at Philadelphia Mills FYE, and Saturday 5/19 at Arizona Mills FYE.

Soilwork frontman Björn "Speed" Strid shared the following good news with fans, "Off with the white suit and on with the black trench coat. The recording of new Soilwork album starts today. This will be epic." Read more here.

The fourth annual 91X Presents BeerX (Beer • Music • Grub) is set for Saturday, June 23, once again returning to San Diego, CA's Waterfront Park. This year's BeerX brings Slightly Stoopid's "School's Out For Summer Tour" to their hometown. The 2018 BeerX music lineup features ?Slightly Stoopid, Stick Figure, Pepper, Fishbone (original lineup), Ethan Tucker Band? and Marujah. BeerX will offer complimentary craft beer tastings for those 21 and up, with an extensive craft beer lineup highlighting some of Southern California's top breweries, as well as local food selections. Tickets for 91X Presents BeerX go on sale Friday, April 6 at 10:00 AM PT at www.BeerXSanDiego.com.

Goatwhore have announced they will be supporting Satyricon on a short tour next month that kicks off on May 13th in Los Angeles and wraps May 30th in Austin. See the dates here

TNT has released a stream of their new song "Get Ready For Some Hard Rock". It comes from their new album XIII, which is set to be released on June 8th. Listen to it here

