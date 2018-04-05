News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Theory Of A Deadman Release 'Wicked Game' Video
04-05-2018
Theory Of A Deadman

Theory Of A Deadman have released a new music video for their track "Wicked Game" as they prepare to hit the road for a spring and summer tour across the U.S.

The track comes from the group's latest studio album "Wake Up Call" which was released last October and spawned the chart topping active rock radio single "Rx (Medicate)". Watch the new video here

North American fans can catch the band live this spring and summer as they will be launching a headline tour on May 2nd in Niagara Falls at the Scotiabank Convention Centre.

They will be making their way across Europe later this month for some dates in Germany, France, The UK and Russia. See all of their upcoming dates below:

APRIL
18 Berlin, Germany Binuu
19 Cologne, Germany Luxor
21 Hamburg, Germany Knust
22 Paris, France La Maroquinerie
24 London, UK Koko
25 Glasgow, UK Garage
26 Manchester, UK Academy 2
28 Moscow, Russia Izvestia Hall
30 Saint Petersburg, Russia Kosmonavt Club

MAY
2 Niagara Falls, Canada Scotiabank Convention Centre
3 Toronto, Canada Phoenix Concert Theatre
4 Barrie, Canada Mavricks Music Hall
6 Kingston, Canada The Ale House
7 Ottawa, Canada Bronson Centre
8 Montreal, Canada Mtelus
10 Frederiction, Canada The Playhouse Theatre
11 Moncton, Canada Casino NB
13 Halifax, Canada Casino NS
15 New Haven, CT Toads Place
16 Silver Spring, MD The Fillmore
18 Greensboro, NC Cone Denim Entertainment Center
19 North Myrtle Beach, SC House Of Blues
20 Orlando, FL Hard Rock
22 Tampa, FL The Ritz Ybor
23 Destin, FL Club LA
25 Baton Rouge, LA Varsity Theatre
26 Dallas, TX BFD 2018
27 Corpus Christi, TX Brewster Street Ice House

JULY
3 North Chicago, IL Rock, White & Blue Fest
7 Hampton Beach, NH Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom
14 London, Canada Rock The Park Festival
17 South Bend, IN 103.9's The Bear's Big Growl
27 Milwaukee, WI The Rave / Eagles Club
28 Seymour, WI Outgamie County Fair

AUGUST
3 Davenport, IA Mississippi Valley Fair
10 Flint, MI Dort Federal Credit Union Event Center
11 Three Forks, MT Rockin The Rivers
24 Bonnyville Beach, Canada Extreme Mudfest

