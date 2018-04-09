Five Finger Death Punch Release Fake Song- The Dead Daisies Burn It Down- Dance Gavin Dance Return- Black Stone Cherry Share Bad Habit- more

Rock supergroup The Dead Daisies just released their 4th studio album "Burn It Down". Frontman John Corabi had this to say, "I'm extremely excited about our new record Burn It Down! This is a balls-out old school rock record!!! Enjoy it and see you all on our massive 2018 World Tour!!!! Peace, Crabby"

Dance Gavin Dance have officially returned with the release of a brand new song and video. The band recruited Samuel Halleen to direct the video for the track "Midnight Crusade". The song will be part of their forthcoming album "Artificial Selection," which is due out June 8, 2018". Watch the video here.

Black Stone Cherry have released a new music video for their track "Bad Habit." The clip for the song from their forthcoming album "Family Tree", shows the band venturing back in time to 1988 to be part of a battle of the bands. Watch the video here

Sevendust have released a new music video for their track "Not Original". The song comes from their forthcoming studio album, All I See Is War, which is set to be release on May 11th . Watch the video here.

We Are Scientists have released a new track called "Not Another Word" which comes from their forthcoming album "Megaplex" (out on April 27th). Keith Murray had this to say, "I like to think that this song might be an aid to anyone who finds themselves under conversational siege - rather than put up their defences and really get into an argument, they can take their debate partner's hand, lure then onto the dance floor, and sing along, imploring them to simply drop the subject, together." Listen here

We Came As Romans, Miss May I, and Like Moths To Flames have announced a handful of U.S. shows together next month. See the dates here

Aisles have released a studio video for their track Still Alive which was The footage was captured during their Estudio Del Sur sessions. Watch it and read more here.=.

Graveyard have released an official music video for the first single off their eagerly anticipated forthcoming comeback album, Peace, which is set to be released on May 25th. Watch the video here

Manic Street Preachers have released a lyric video for their new song "Liverpool Revisited," which comes from their upcoming album "Resistance Is Futile." Watch the video here.

Buffalo Tom have announced seven live dates in November and December and will play shows in Denmark, Germany, the Netherlands and England in support of their new album "Quiet And Peace ". See the dates here

Revocation has completed the tracking process for their seventh studio album and follow-up to 2016's Great Is Our Sin. Read more here

Millennial Reign have released a music video for their song "Break The Tide", the first single from their new album "The Great Divide", which is set to be released on May 25th. Watch the video here.