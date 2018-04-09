News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Five Finger Death Punch Release Fake Song- The Dead Daisies Burn It Down- Dance Gavin Dance Return- Black Stone Cherry Share Bad Habit- more
04-09-2018
.
Five Finger Death Punch

Five Finger Death Punch are streaming a brand new single called "Fake." The track comes from the group's forthcoming album "And Justice For None" which will hit stores in various formats on May 18th. Check out the new song here

Rock supergroup The Dead Daisies just released their 4th studio album "Burn It Down". Frontman John Corabi had this to say, "I'm extremely excited about our new record Burn It Down! This is a balls-out old school rock record!!! Enjoy it and see you all on our massive 2018 World Tour!!!! Peace, Crabby"

Dance Gavin Dance have officially returned with the release of a brand new song and video. The band recruited Samuel Halleen to direct the video for the track "Midnight Crusade". The song will be part of their forthcoming album "Artificial Selection," which is due out June 8, 2018". Watch the video here.

Black Stone Cherry have released a new music video for their track "Bad Habit." The clip for the song from their forthcoming album "Family Tree", shows the band venturing back in time to 1988 to be part of a battle of the bands. Watch the video here

Sevendust have released a new music video for their track "Not Original". The song comes from their forthcoming studio album, All I See Is War, which is set to be release on May 11th . Watch the video here.

We Are Scientists have released a new track called "Not Another Word" which comes from their forthcoming album "Megaplex" (out on April 27th). Keith Murray had this to say, "I like to think that this song might be an aid to anyone who finds themselves under conversational siege - rather than put up their defences and really get into an argument, they can take their debate partner's hand, lure then onto the dance floor, and sing along, imploring them to simply drop the subject, together." Listen here

We Came As Romans, Miss May I, and Like Moths To Flames have announced a handful of U.S. shows together next month. See the dates here

Aisles have released a studio video for their track Still Alive which was The footage was captured during their Estudio Del Sur sessions. Watch it and read more here.=.

Graveyard have released an official music video for the first single off their eagerly anticipated forthcoming comeback album, Peace, which is set to be released on May 25th. Watch the video here

Manic Street Preachers have released a lyric video for their new song "Liverpool Revisited," which comes from their upcoming album "Resistance Is Futile." Watch the video here.

Buffalo Tom have announced seven live dates in November and December and will play shows in Denmark, Germany, the Netherlands and England in support of their new album "Quiet And Peace ". See the dates here

Revocation has completed the tracking process for their seventh studio album and follow-up to 2016's Great Is Our Sin. Read more here

Millennial Reign have released a music video for their song "Break The Tide", the first single from their new album "The Great Divide", which is set to be released on May 25th. Watch the video here.

Five Finger Death Punch MP3s, CDs, DVDs and more

Five Finger Death Punch T-shirts and Posters

More Five Finger Death Punch News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Five Finger Death Punch Release Fake Song- The Dead Daisies Burn It Down- Dance Gavin Dance Return- Black Stone Cherry Share Bad Habit- more

Five Finger Death Punch Announce Album and Summer Tour

Five Finger Death Punch and Shinedown Announce Spring Tour

Five Finger Death Punch Replace Ivan Moody For Tour 2017 In Review

Five Finger Death Punch Release Video For Offspring Cover

Five Finger Death Punch's Jason Hook Talks Hired Guns

Five Finger Death Punch Have Completely Finished New Album

Of Mice & Men, Five Finger Death Punch, In Flames Extend Tour

Ivan Moody Plans Five Finger Death Punch Return Following Treatment

Five Finger Death Punch Playing Free Show For Tilburg Fans


advertisement


News Reports
Day in Rock:
Kid Rock Announces U.S. Summer and Fall Tour- Bon Jovi Chemistry Still There Says Sambora Following Reunion Rehearsal- Megadeth Expand Debut Album For Deluxe Reissue- more

All-Star Bon Scott AC/DC Tribute Concert Video Goes Online- Ritchie Sambora Reuniting With Bon Jovi For Rock Hall Induction- Arctic Monkeys Announce New Album- more

Stone Temple Pilots, The Cult and Bush Stream Tour Launch Event- Linkin Park's Mike Shinoda Unsure Of Band's Future- AC/DC With Axl Rose Lacks Integrity Says Guitarist- more

Page Too:
Five Finger Death Punch Release Fake Song- The Dead Daisies Burn It Down- Dance Gavin Dance Return- Black Stone Cherry Share Bad Habit- more

Bon Jovi Postpone Shows- Anthrax Star Talks Among The Living Live Set- Guns N' Roses Madness- Mike Ness Reissues- The Choir Announce Special One Off Reunion Show- more

The Osbournes Release New Episode- Alice Cooper's Jesus Christ Superstar Performance Goes Online- Bret Michaels Playing Free Show- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Kid Rock Announces U.S. Summer and Fall Tour

Bon Jovi Chemistry Still There Says Sambora Following Reunion Rehearsal

Megadeth Expand Debut Album For Deluxe Reissue

Ghost Reveal New Frontman Cardinal Copia

Roger Daltrey Adds New Dates To U.S. Summer Tour

Pink Floyd Reissuing 1971 Compilation 'Relics'

Stone Temple Pilots Stars Compare Touring To Camping

Metallica Release Live 'Leper Messiah' Video

Shinedown Release 'The Human Radio' Video

Motley Crue Getting Limited Edition KnuckleBonz Treatment

Johnny Marr Announces New Album and Streams First Song

Breaking Benjamin Stream New Song 'Save Yourself'

Noel Gallagher Releases 'She Taught Me How To Fly' Video

Bleeding Through Release 'Set Me Free' Video

Tremonti Streaming 'A Dying Machine' Title Song

Spock's Beard Release 'Breathe Another Day' Video

- more

Page Too News Stories
Five Finger Death Punch Release Fake Song- The Dead Daisies Burn It Down- Dance Gavin Dance Return- Black Stone Cherry Share Bad Habit- more

Bobby Bare Welcomed Back To Grand Ole Opry For 83rd Birthday

Bon Jovi Postpone Shows- Anthrax Star Talks Among The Living Live Set- Guns N' Roses Madness- Mike Ness Reissues- more

The Choir Announce Special One Off Reunion Show

Sabrina Claudio and Khalid Release 'Don't Let Me Down'

This Wild Life Release 'Hold You Here' Video

Singled Out: Thanks Brother's We Are Different

The Osbournes Release New Episode- Alice Cooper's Jesus Christ Superstar Performance Goes Online- Bret Michaels Playing Free Show- more

Cardi B Releases 'Bartier Cardi featuring 21 Savage' Video

Meghan Trainor Releases No Excuses Dance Video

Kenny Chesney Announces New Single 'Get Along'

Jon Batiste Teaming With The Dap-Kings For Festival Dates

Richie Sambora Announces New Ovation Guitars

Jessica Risker Releases I See You Among The Stars Video

Metallica Stars Tribute Michael Schenker- Spooky Tooth's Mike Harrison Dead At 72- Black Veil Brides Denied- More

Singled Out: Kinnie Starr's Gotta Do Something

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Caught In The Act: John Corabi Live In Illinois

Lorde Melodrama World Tour Concert Review

John Kay And Steppenwolf - Steppenwolf at 50

Hot In The City: Wishbone Ash

Sites and Sounds: Beau Rivage Theatre Biloxi

Root 66: John McCutcheon- Caroline Cotter- Raven and Red

Johnny Chops & the Razors - (Self-titled)

Savannah Stopover Music Festival

Midnight Crisis - Heart Beatings

Passport: St. Patrick's Day Edition

Travel News, Trips and Tips: St. Patrick's Day Special Edition

Road Trip: St. Patrick's Day Edition - 8 Things To Do In Dublin, Ireland

Root 66: John McCutcheon- Caroline Cotter- Raven and Red

The Blues: Savoy Brown-Albert Castiglia- Peter Parcek

The Best Films of 2017: A Different Point of View

- more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.