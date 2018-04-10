Corey Taylor Tributes Slipknot's Paul Gray- Ozzy Quits Driving- Arctic Monkeys Add Tour Leg- Tommy Lee's Son Off The Hook and more

Ozzy Osbourne is reportedly giving up driving less than a decade from finally obtaining a driver's license back in 2009. A UK tabloid reports that he decided to stop driving after being involved in a minor accident in a Ferrari. He son Jack is quoted, "He had a little bumper kiss on the freeway with someone and he was like 'you know, I don't want to drive any more'. He was already driving less and less. I think he is of that mindset he'd rather not have the responsibility. Think about it - Ozzy bumps someone and it is like next thing you know we are going to sue for a billion - because people are silly. His thing was more like 'I don't want to be liable, that's it'."

Arctic Monkeys have expanded their tour plans in support of their new album "Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino" (out May 10th.) they have added a series of UK and Ireland shows this September. See the dates here

TMZ reports that Brandon Lee, the son of former Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee, will not face battery charges for allegedly knocked his father unconscious last month. Read more details here.

Glassjaw have shared their first new music video in 15 years. The new clip is the for the song "Shira" which comes from their recently released comeback album "Material Control". Watch the video here

Coachella festival will be livestreamed via YouTube for the eights straight year via the event's official channel here on any screen (desktop, mobile and living room) from April 13 - 15.

Skinless has released a music video for their single "Line Of Dissent". The song comes from their forthcoming album "Savagery", which is due out May 11th. Watch the clip here

Slugdge's Matt Moss and Kev Pearson revealed to Metal Hammer that Black Dahlia Murder drummer Alan Cassidy and bassist Moat Lowe of Novena have joined the lineup.

Kataklysm have released a guitar playthrough video for their new single, "Guillotine". The song comes from their new studio album, Meditations, which will hit stores on June 1st, 2018 through Nuclear Blast Records. Watch the video here.

Doro has announced that her new studio album will be entitled "for Forever Warriors, Forever United" and is set to be released on August 17th 2018 via Nuclear Blast.

Enime have begin recording their sophomore album "Bleeding Out", with the 10 track effort expected to be released at the end of the summer. So far all demo tracks have been recorded and the band is working on finalizing all the little nuances before hitting the studio at the end of April.



The New Roses have premiered a music video for the title track to their latest album "One More For The Road" as they prepare to hit the road with the Dead Daisies this week. They had this to say, "We picked this song as the title track of the album, because it represents our life on tour with all its ups and downs. The video "One More For The Road" completes this feeling visually. This is who we are!" Watch ithere

Gwar interrupted regular scheduled programming with this announcement "GWARTV is now on the air. Forget all that Russian hype. GWARTV has given the Americans a real reason to fear foreign propaganda on our airwaves. This unfettered access that Antarctic rock gods GWAR have acquired through the ill-advised approval of their Roku subscription channel will soon have Congress and the FCC scrambling to reign in their menace. Yes, I Sleazy P. Martini no longer have to physically distribute chemicals to poison the public's minds. Now through the miracle of internet steaming television and Roku, GWAR can poison minds by the millions across the world at the speed of light with the push of a button. Never has going legit been so bad and felt so good." More details here