Toby Keith Leads The Very First Tailgate Fest
04-12-2018
Toby Keith

Country music star Toby Keith has been tapped to headline the inaugural Tailgate Fest which will be taking place during Labor Day Weekend on the grounds of the Forum in Inglewood, Ca.

The new single day county music event on September 1st at the famed Los Angeles venue takes a different approach than traditional music festivals and instead celebrates the tailgate culture at concerts and sports events.

Festival co-creator Melissa Carbone had this to say, "I'm such a tailgate fanatic and the more embedded I got in the culture, I realized there was a pretty unanimous sentiment among us tailgaters. The tailgate shouldn't stop when the show starts. Bring the stage truck-side sort of speak.

"People can still watch the show the traditional way, stageside, but now also have the choice of truck-side, car-side, even poolside. Yeah, I said pool. We're pulling it all out."

Giancarlo Chersich added, "Music has always been a powerful tool that connects us all and music festivals add a social element to an already connective experience. Tailgate Fest was born to give passionate music fans the ability to engage with their favorite artists, while creating their own space and deepen that experience in a live setting. Tailgate Fest is a forward-thinking opportunity that puts the fans first."

Carbone concluded, "It's actually fascinating to me that this whole activity has been happening for over a century organically on its own at every game and country music concert. My idea is just to super-serve the experience that is already happening by giving this passionate population of people both things that they love at the same time."

