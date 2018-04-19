News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Linkin Park Score Three Billboard Music Awards Nominations
04-19-2018
.
Linkin Park

(hennemusic) Linkin Park have picked up three nominations for the 2018 edition of the Billboard Music Awards. The band's 2017 album, "One More Light", is in the running for "Top Rock Album" against projects by Imagine Dragons ("Evolve"), Panic! At The Disco ("Death Of A Bachelor"), Portugal. The Man ("Woodstock") and U2 ("Songs Of Experience").

The group's seventh album debuted at No. 1 on the US Billboard 200 upon its release last spring. The project's lead single, "Heavy" featuring Kiiara, will compete at the annual Billboard event in the "Top Rock Song" category alongside tracks by Portugal. The Man. and The Revivalists and two tunes by Imagine Dragons.

Linkin Park - who lost frontman Chester Bennington to suicide last summer at the age of 41 - are also a finalist for "Top Rock Artist." The 2018 Billboard Music Awards will broadcast live from Las Vegas, NV on Sunday, May 20 via the NBC-TV network. Read more and watch the "Heavy" video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Linkin Park MP3s, CDs, DVDs and more

Linkin Park T-shirts and Posters

More Linkin Park News

