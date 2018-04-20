News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Led Zeppelin Stream Video Preview For Record Store Day Release
04-20-2018
Led Zeppelin

(hennemusic) Led Zeppelin are previewing their first-ever Record Store Day release with a brand new video that they are streaming ahead of the 2018 edition of the April 21 event.

The band will issue a limited edition 7" single featuring previously unheard mixes of "Rock And Roll" and "Friends" for the annual event that celebrates the culture of independent record stores by playing host to in-store events/performances, signings and special product releases on a global scale.

The previously unreleased version of "Rock And Roll" provides an additional peek into the fabled 1971 "Sunset Sound Mixes" of "Led Zeppelin IV". Only two previous "Sunset Sound Mixes" have been released, the first being the version of "When The Levee Breaks" on the original album and the second the "Stairway To Heaven" mix that debuted on the 2014 deluxe edition reissue of the band's fourth record.

The previously unheard "Olympic Studios Mix" of "Friends" is a stripped-down version without the orchestration that was included of the final mix that appeared on 1970's "Led Zeppelin III." Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

