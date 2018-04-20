Hollywood Undead Do Whatever It Takes For New Remix Video

The original version of the song is from the group's 2017 album "Five". The next mixtape edition has been released to digital retailers and streaming services and the band launched a music video for the next take on the track.

Johnny 3 Tears had this to say about the remix, "It's such an honor for us as a band to share this song with some extremely talented artists and friends. The song is about doing whatever we have to in order to overcome any circumstance, which is something everyone goes through in life. It's amazing to hear new stories on the same song. What's your story?"

Watch the Brian Cox (who directed their previous clips "California Dreaming" and "Black Cadillac") helmed music video here.