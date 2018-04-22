News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Marilyn Manson Joins X Japan at Coachella- Stone Sour Unplugged- Wes Borland and Travis Barker Team Up- Slayer Look Back- Scars On Broadway Return- More
04-22-2018
X Japan

Marilyn Manson made a special guest appearance with X Japan during their Coachella festival appearance on Saturday night (April 21st). The shock rocker took the stage to perform a stripped down version of his cover of the Eurythmics "Sweet Dreams". Check out fan footage here

Stone Sour have released a short trailer for their brand new EP Hydrograd Acoustic Sessions. The four-track record was released on Record Store Day this past weekend on silver vinyl and features the band playing unplugged versions of "Song #3,"" Mercy," "Rose Red Violent Blue" and "The Witness Trees." Watch the clip here

Limp Bizkit guitarist Wes Borland has shared some studio footage from his new project with Blink-182 star Travis Barker. Borland had previous revealed "Wrote seven songs in 12 hours. That's a new record. More drums from Travis Barker to come." He has now shared new video clips that can be seen here

As Slayer prepare to retire they continue their retrospective video series where they look back at their 37-year career. The band has release the second clip in the series where they discuss their first tour experience and shows vintage live footage along with shots of early flyers. Watch it here

System Of A Down guitarist Daron Malakian has announced that his Scars On Broadway are releasing a new single and video today. He took to Instagram earlier this month and told fans "First song/video off of the second Scars On Broadway album drops April 23. Oh it's true. It's damn true."

Mastodon's Brann Dailor and Bill Kelliher visited members of Congress and the local Georgia Grammy Chapter associates in Washington, D.C. last week to lobby for proposed laws to ensure what they view as fair fiscal compensation for all artistic contributors involved in the creation of music.
Dailor issued this statement: "Michele Caplinger is our Grammys Georgia representative. There was an awards ceremony for some members of Congress that have been working on a comprehensive bill that modernizes royalty rates for music creators and producers, engineers, etc. Little Big Town was also honored for their many years of advocacy. We were there representing our fellow songwriters and musicians and speaking with congressmen, senators and law makers to share our personal stories to be in the forefront of their minds as this bill could be up before the senate within the next two weeks! Super exiting to be part of this long overdue historical change to the way music creators are compensated for their work."

The Melvins celebrated the release of their "Pinkus Abortion Technician" album by sharing a music video for the track "Don't Forget To Breathe." Buzz Osborne had this to say, "We're very excited to have a video for our song 'Don't Forget To Breathe,' directed by the hyper-talented Ava Hazelmyer. Hopefully, there will be more collaborations with her in the future". Watch it here

Pain Of Salvation have announced that they will be launching a European headline tour later this year in support of their latest album "In The Passing Light Of Day." Find more details and see the dates here

Touche Amore have released a stream of a brand a new single called "Green," which is the group's first new track in nearly two years. Listen to it here

Eyes Set To Kill have released a lyric video for a song called "Not Sorry", which is a track from the band's self-titled sophomore album. Check it out here

Sleep have released a brand-new double album called "The Sciences" which is the group's first full-length album of new recordings since 1998. Read some more about the new Third Man Records release here

The Word Alive have released a new music video for their track "Why Am I Like This?" which was directed by Orie McGinness. The song comes from their forthcoming album, Violent Noise, (due out on May 4th). Watch it here

According to Lambgoat Sumerian founder Ash Avildsen's recent chat with Jamey Jasta on 'The Jasta Show' also unearthed some line-up information regarding the 2018 installment of The Summer Slaughter Tour, which was launched by Avildsen in 2007.

According to Avildsen, Summer Slaughter 2018 will be headlined by Between The Buried And Me and will also feature Born Of Osiris and Veil Of Maya. here

Ingested has premiered a new song titled "Purveyors of Truth." You can check out its lyric video below. The track will appear on the band's upcoming album, The Level Above Human, which will arrive on April 27. here

Marilyn Manson Joins X Japan at Coachella- Stone Sour Unplugged- Wes Borland and Travis Barker Team Up- Slayer Look Back- Scars On Broadway Return- more

