Phil Campbell And The Bastard Sons Announce Fall Tour

The former Motorhead guitarist and the band will be supported on the UK portion of the trek by Leader Of Down (which featured late Motorhead guitarist Würzel).

Campbell and company had this to say, "We are thrilled to announce 'The Age Of Absurdity' UK and Germany headline tour for November and December. It'll be great to play full headline shows again in the UK and return to Germany to play some cities we missed out earlier this year, showcasing tracks from our new album as well as playing some Motörhead classics!"

UK Leg

08.11. Hafan Y Mor, Pwllheli - Hard Rock Hell Festival

09.11. Blackpool - Waterloo Music Venue

10.11. Stoke - Sugarmill

11.11. Glasgow - G2

13.11. Inverness - Ironworks

14.11. Newcastle - Newcastle University

15.11. York - Fibbers

16.11. Manchester - Rebellion

17.11. London - Boston Music Room

19.11. Norwich - Waterfront Studios

20.11. Birmingham - Asylum

22.11. Cardiff - The Globe

23.11. Portsmouth - Wedgewood Rooms

24.11. Plymouth - The Junction

German Leg

27.11. Cologne - Luxor

28.11. Bochum - Rockpalast

29.11. Leipzig - Hellraiser

30.11. Annaberg-Buchholz - Alte Brauerei

01.12. Stuttgart - clubCANN

03.12. Nuremberg - Hirsch

04.12. Aschaffenburg - Colos-Saal

05.12. Augsburg - Spectrum

07.12. Dresden - Beatpol

08.12. Weinheim - Café Central