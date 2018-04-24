News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Phil Campbell And The Bastard Sons Announce Fall Tour
04-24-2018
Phil Campbell

Motorhead offshoot Phil Campbell And The Bastard Sons have announced that they will be hitting the road towards the end of the year for headline tours of the UK and Germany.

The former Motorhead guitarist and the band will be supported on the UK portion of the trek by Leader Of Down (which featured late Motorhead guitarist Würzel).

Campbell and company had this to say, "We are thrilled to announce 'The Age Of Absurdity' UK and Germany headline tour for November and December. It'll be great to play full headline shows again in the UK and return to Germany to play some cities we missed out earlier this year, showcasing tracks from our new album as well as playing some Motörhead classics!"

UK Leg
08.11. Hafan Y Mor, Pwllheli - Hard Rock Hell Festival
09.11. Blackpool - Waterloo Music Venue
10.11. Stoke - Sugarmill
11.11. Glasgow - G2
13.11. Inverness - Ironworks
14.11. Newcastle - Newcastle University
15.11. York - Fibbers
16.11. Manchester - Rebellion
17.11. London - Boston Music Room
19.11. Norwich - Waterfront Studios
20.11. Birmingham - Asylum
22.11. Cardiff - The Globe
23.11. Portsmouth - Wedgewood Rooms
24.11. Plymouth - The Junction

German Leg
27.11. Cologne - Luxor
28.11. Bochum - Rockpalast
29.11. Leipzig - Hellraiser
30.11. Annaberg-Buchholz - Alte Brauerei
01.12. Stuttgart - clubCANN
03.12. Nuremberg - Hirsch
04.12. Aschaffenburg - Colos-Saal
05.12. Augsburg - Spectrum
07.12. Dresden - Beatpol
08.12. Weinheim - Café Central

