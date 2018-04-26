Fleetwood Mac Announce Massive Tour

The band will feature founding members Mick Fleetwood and John McVie, along with longtime members Stevie Nicks, and Christine McVie. Buckingham has been replaced with Crowded House frontman Neil Finn and Mike Campbell.

The epic tour is scheduled to kick off on October 3rd in Tulsa, OK at the

BOK Center and will they will visit over 50 cities before concluding the trek on April 5th of next year in Philadelphia at the Wells Fargo Center.

Mick Fleetwood had this to say about the newest members, "Fleetwood Mac has always been about an amazing collection of songs that are performed with a unique blend of talents. We jammed with Mike and Neil and the chemistry really worked and let the band realize that this is the right combination to go forward with in Fleetwood Mac style. We know we have something new, yet it's got the unmistakable Mac sound."



The group also released this statement, "We are thrilled to welcome the musical talents of the caliber of Mike Campbell and Neil Finn into the Mac family. With Mike and Neil, we'll be performing all the hits that the fans love, plus we'll be surprising our audiences with some tracks from our historic catalogue of songs. Fleetwood Mac has always been a creative evolution. We look forward to honoring that spirit on this upcoming tour."



Fleetwood Mac Tour Dates:

October 3, 2018 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Center

October 6, 2018 - Chicago, IL - United Center

October 10, 2018 - Louisville, KY - KFC Yum! Center (on sale May 11)

October 12, 2018 - Lincoln, NE - Pinnacle Bank Arena

October 14, 2018 - Des Moines, IA - Wells Fargo Arena

October 16, 2018 - Indianapolis, IN - Bankers Life Fieldhouse

October 18, 2018 - Kansas City, MO - Sprint Center

October 20, 2018 - St. Louis, MO - Scottrade Center

October 22, 2018 - St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center

October 26, 2018 - Cleveland, OH - Quicken Loans Arena

October 28, 2018 - Milwaukee, WI - Wisconsin Entertainment and Sports Center

October 30, 2018 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena

November 1, 2018 - Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena

November 3, 2018 - Ottawa, ON - Canadian Tire Centre

November 5, 2018 - Toronto, ON - Air Canada Centre

November 7, 2018 - Columbus, OH - Nationwide Arena

November 10, 2018 - Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place

November 12, 2018 - Calgary, AB - Scotiabank Saddledome

November 14, 2018 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena

November 17, 2018 - Tacoma, WA - Tacoma Dome

November 19, 2018 - Portland, OR - Moda Center

November 21, 2018 - San Jose, CA - SAP Center at San Jose

November 23, 2018 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center

November 25, 2018 - Oakland, CA - Oracle Arena

November 28, 2018 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Arena

November 30, 2018 - Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena

December 3, 2018 - Denver, CO - Pepsi Center

December 6, 2018 - Fresno, CA - Save Mart Center

December 8, 2018 - San Diego, CA - Viejas Arena

December 11, 2018 - Inglewood, CA - The Forum

December 13, 2018 - Inglewood, CA - The Forum

February 5, 2019 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center

February 7, 2019 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center

February 9, 2019 - Austin, TX - Frank Erwin Center

February 13, 2019 - Birmingham, AL - Legacy Arena at The BJCC

February 16, 2019 - New Orleans, LA - Smoothie King Center

February 18, 2019 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena

February 20, 2019 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - BB&T Center

February 22, 2019 - Columbia, SC - Colonial Life Arena

February 24, 2019 - Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center

February 27, 2019 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

March 3, 2019 - Atlanta, GA - Philips Arena

March 5, 2019 - Washington, DC - Capital One Arena

March 9, 2019 - Atlantic City, NJ - Boardwalk Hall

March 11, 2019 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden (on sale May 5)

March 13, 2019 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center (on sale May 5)

March 15, 2019 - Hartford, CT - XL CENTER

March 20, 2019 - Albany, NY - Times Union Center

March 24, 2019 - Baltimore, MD - Royal Farms Arena

March 26, 2019 - Buffalo, NY - KeyBank Center

March 31, 2019 - Boston, MA - TD Garden

April 5, 2019 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center