Fleetwood Mac Announce Massive Tour
04-26-2018
Fleetwood Mac

Fleetwood Mac have followed their revelation that they have replaced Lindsay Buckingham with the announced that they new lineup will be launching a North American tour this fall.

The band will feature founding members Mick Fleetwood and John McVie, along with longtime members Stevie Nicks, and Christine McVie. Buckingham has been replaced with Crowded House frontman Neil Finn and Mike Campbell.

The epic tour is scheduled to kick off on October 3rd in Tulsa, OK at the
BOK Center and will they will visit over 50 cities before concluding the trek on April 5th of next year in Philadelphia at the Wells Fargo Center.

Mick Fleetwood had this to say about the newest members, "Fleetwood Mac has always been about an amazing collection of songs that are performed with a unique blend of talents. We jammed with Mike and Neil and the chemistry really worked and let the band realize that this is the right combination to go forward with in Fleetwood Mac style. We know we have something new, yet it's got the unmistakable Mac sound."

The group also released this statement, "We are thrilled to welcome the musical talents of the caliber of Mike Campbell and Neil Finn into the Mac family. With Mike and Neil, we'll be performing all the hits that the fans love, plus we'll be surprising our audiences with some tracks from our historic catalogue of songs. Fleetwood Mac has always been a creative evolution. We look forward to honoring that spirit on this upcoming tour."

Fleetwood Mac Tour Dates:
October 3, 2018 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Center
October 6, 2018 - Chicago, IL - United Center
October 10, 2018 - Louisville, KY - KFC Yum! Center (on sale May 11)
October 12, 2018 - Lincoln, NE - Pinnacle Bank Arena
October 14, 2018 - Des Moines, IA - Wells Fargo Arena
October 16, 2018 - Indianapolis, IN - Bankers Life Fieldhouse
October 18, 2018 - Kansas City, MO - Sprint Center
October 20, 2018 - St. Louis, MO - Scottrade Center
October 22, 2018 - St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center
October 26, 2018 - Cleveland, OH - Quicken Loans Arena
October 28, 2018 - Milwaukee, WI - Wisconsin Entertainment and Sports Center
October 30, 2018 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena
November 1, 2018 - Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena
November 3, 2018 - Ottawa, ON - Canadian Tire Centre
November 5, 2018 - Toronto, ON - Air Canada Centre
November 7, 2018 - Columbus, OH - Nationwide Arena
November 10, 2018 - Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place
November 12, 2018 - Calgary, AB - Scotiabank Saddledome
November 14, 2018 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena
November 17, 2018 - Tacoma, WA - Tacoma Dome
November 19, 2018 - Portland, OR - Moda Center
November 21, 2018 - San Jose, CA - SAP Center at San Jose
November 23, 2018 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center
November 25, 2018 - Oakland, CA - Oracle Arena
November 28, 2018 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Arena
November 30, 2018 - Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena
December 3, 2018 - Denver, CO - Pepsi Center
December 6, 2018 - Fresno, CA - Save Mart Center
December 8, 2018 - San Diego, CA - Viejas Arena
December 11, 2018 - Inglewood, CA - The Forum
December 13, 2018 - Inglewood, CA - The Forum
February 5, 2019 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center
February 7, 2019 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center
February 9, 2019 - Austin, TX - Frank Erwin Center
February 13, 2019 - Birmingham, AL - Legacy Arena at The BJCC
February 16, 2019 - New Orleans, LA - Smoothie King Center
February 18, 2019 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena
February 20, 2019 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - BB&T Center
February 22, 2019 - Columbia, SC - Colonial Life Arena
February 24, 2019 - Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center
February 27, 2019 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena
March 3, 2019 - Atlanta, GA - Philips Arena
March 5, 2019 - Washington, DC - Capital One Arena
March 9, 2019 - Atlantic City, NJ - Boardwalk Hall
March 11, 2019 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden (on sale May 5)
March 13, 2019 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center (on sale May 5)
March 15, 2019 - Hartford, CT - XL CENTER
March 20, 2019 - Albany, NY - Times Union Center
March 24, 2019 - Baltimore, MD - Royal Farms Arena
March 26, 2019 - Buffalo, NY - KeyBank Center
March 31, 2019 - Boston, MA - TD Garden
April 5, 2019 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center

