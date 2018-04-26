The Darkness Stream Tracks From Live At Hammersmith

The UK rockers are sharing audio of their 2003 hit, "I Believe In A Thing Called Love", and the 2017 "Pinewood Smile" tune, "Buccaneers Of Hispaniola", as the first listen to to the project, which captures the band in a December 10, 2017 concert at London's Eventim Hammersmith Apollo.

"The Darkness is untamed. It cannot be caged," says frontman Justin Hawkins. "Some very clever recording engineers have discovered a way to capture its essence; all that remains is for us to release it back into the wild.

"Life is about experiences, not possessions," he continues. "This is your opportunity to possess the experience of The Darkness Live, as perceived by your ears, leaving your eyes free to scan the road ahead for obstacles, or to watch Emmerdale with the sound off, or to mould clay, or to darn socks, or to look at the beautiful artwork in this magnificent gatefold. Release yourself into The Darkness - Live at Hammersmith." Stream the preview songs and see the trailer here.