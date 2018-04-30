See Ozzy Osbourne, Def Leppard And More For Just $20- AC/DC's Bon Scott Immortalized- Cave In Lead Caleb Scofield Tribute Show- Zakk Wylde Goes Disney- More

News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

04-30-2018
.
Ozzy Osbourne

Fans have the chance to a ton of leading bands in the U.S. this summer for just $20 with Live Nation's National Concert Week. According to UCR some of the specially priced tickets are available for Ozzy Osbourne's farewell tour and Lynyrd Skynyrd (for their own final trek), Journey and Def Leppard, the mega-tour featuring Foreigner, Whitesnake and Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Evening and a lot more. Read more and see the full list here

The legendary late AC/ DC frontman Bon Scott is being immortalized again. And this time instead of with a statue, the singer is celebrated in Fremantle, Australia, along with other are icons with a larger-than-life mural at the Federal Hotel. Read more here

Cave In have announced that they will be teaming up with Converge, Old Man Gloom, Young Widows, and The Cancer Conspiracy on June 13th for a special show to celebrate "the life and art" of Caleb Scofield at the Royale in Boston, MA, and all proceeds will be donated to the Scofield family, according to Lambgoat..

Former Megadeth guitarist JeffYoung is streaming a previously unreleased song called "Big Star" featuring King's X frontman Dug Pinnick and ex-Hydrogyn singer Julie Westlake. Check it out here

Megadeth cofounder David Ellefson shared this bit of news, "As so many people have asked, I am so excited to say that this is finally coming soon!!! More Life With Deth, the follow-up to my memoir My Life With Deth! Co-written by Thöm Häzäert, with contributions from Alice Cooper, Brian Head Welch, Dirk Verbeuren, and many more of my friends. More Life With Deth tells the rest of the story, and picks up right where the My Life With Deth left off. We will be offering a special extremely limited signed pre-order soon, with both English and Spanish versions! More details coming this week." here

Guitarists Zakk Wylde (Ozzy Osbourne, Black Label Society), Paul Gilbert (Mr. Big), Tak Matsumoto (B'z), George Lynch (Dokken), Orianthi, and others put their shredding skills to Disney songs on the new instrumental album Disney Super Guitar. Read more here

At The Gates have released a brand new video for their track "Daggers Of Black Haze." The song comes from their forthcoming album album, "To Drink From The Night Itself", which is set to hit stores on May 18th, Watch the Costin Chioreanu directed clip here

More Ozzy Osbourne News

