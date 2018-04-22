Led Zeppelin Stream Video Preview For Record Store Day Release

The band will issue a limited edition 7" single featuring previously unheard mixes of "Rock And Roll" and "Friends" for the annual event that celebrates the culture of independent record stores by playing host to in-store events/performances, signings and special product releases on a global scale.

The previously unreleased version of "Rock And Roll" provides an additional peek into the fabled 1971 "Sunset Sound Mixes" of "Led Zeppelin IV". Only two previous "Sunset Sound Mixes" have been released, the first being the version of "When The Levee Breaks" on the original album and the second the "Stairway To Heaven" mix that debuted on the 2014 deluxe edition reissue of the band's fourth record.

The previously unheard "Olympic Studios Mix" of "Friends" is a stripped-down version without the orchestration that was included of the final mix that appeared on 1970's "Led Zeppelin III." Watch the video - here.