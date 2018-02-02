Aerosmith's Steven Tyler Featured In Two Super Bowl Commercials

As the haunting notes of Aerosmith's 1973 classic, "Dream On", play backwards, two-time Formula One and Indianapolis 500 champion Emerson Fittipaldi looks on approvingly as Tyler approaches a Kia Stinger on an abandoned racetrack. Once inside, the Stinger GT's twin-turbo, 365-horsepower engine is put to use - in reverse - sending Tyler on a transformative journey back to the seventies.

"I pushed the button on the Kia Stinger and went on an odyssey," says Tyler on his social media sites, "a voyage that defied the laws of physics…"

Designed in Frankfurt and developed on Germany's famed Nürburgring racetrack, the Stinger is unlike anything seen before from Kia. here.