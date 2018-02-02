Led Zeppelin Announce 50th Anniversary Book Release

Featuring unseen photographs and artwork from the Led Zeppelin archives and contributions from photographers around the world, the project presents images of Jimmy Page, Robert Plant, John Paul Jones and John Bonham on and offstage, in candid moments and in the recording studio.

"Led Zeppelin By Led Zeppelin" is available for pre-order now at reelartpress.com, and fans can enter code LZ50 at checkout for free shipping on their pre-order until April 1.

Ahead of the fall launch of the band's 50th anniversary celebrations, Led Zeppelin will continue their extensive reissue campaign with the March 23 re-release of their 2003 live set, "How The West Was Won." Read more here.