Chicago and REO Speedwagon Teaming For Summer Tour
02-06-2018
.
Chicago

Chicago have announced that not only will be they hitting the road this summer for a North American coheadline tour with REO Speedwagon but they will be playing one of their landmark albums during the trek.

The tour is scheduled to kick off on June 13th in Concord, Ca at the Concord Pavilion and will be wrapping up on August 12th in Detroit at the DTE Energy Music Theatre. The shows will feature a full performance of the "Chicago II" album along with various hits from Chicago's long career.

Chicago's Robert Lamm had the following to say, "It's always a party sharing the stage with Kevin, Neal, Bruce, Dave and Bryan! They rock. We rock. The tour rocks!"

REO Speedwagon frontman Kevin Cronin adds, "We love the Chicago guys. We all share that Midwest rock' n roll ethic. We work hard, rock hard & take care of business. So, c'mon out and party with Chicago and REO this summer."

Chicago & REO Speedwagon Coheadline Tour Dates:
June 13 - Concord, CA - Concord Pavilion
June 15 - Los Angeles, CA - The Forum
June 16 - Irvine, CA - FivePoint Amphitheatre
June 17 - Phoenix, AZ - Ak-Chin Pavilion
June 19 - Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre
June 20 - Denver, CO - Pepsi Center
June 23 - St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
June 24 - Chicago, IL - Allstate Arena *on sale March 2
June 26 - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP
June 27 - Kansas City, MO - Starlight Theatre
June 29 - Dallas, TX - Starplex Pavilion
June 30 - Houston, TX - Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
July 1 - Austin, TX - Austin360 Amphitheater
July 13 - Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheater
July 14 - Atlanta, GA - Verizon Amphitheatre
July 15 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Pavilion
July 17 - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
July 18 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
July 20 - West Palm Beach, FL - Coral Sky Amphitheatre
July 21 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
July 22 - Jacksonville, FL - Daily's Place
July 25 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live
July 27 - Syracuse, NY - Lakeview Amphitheater
July 28 - Pittsburgh, PA - KeyBank Pavilion
July 29 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center
July 31 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Saratoga Performing Arts Center
August 1 - Camden, NJ - BB&T Pavilion
August 3 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
August 5 - Boston, MA - Xfinity Center
August 7 - Darien Lake, NY - Darien Lake Amphitheater
August 8 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage
August 10 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center
August 11 - Indianapolis, IN - Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
August 12 - Detroit, MI - DTE Energy Music Theatre

