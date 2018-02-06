Chicago and REO Speedwagon Teaming For Summer Tour

The tour is scheduled to kick off on June 13th in Concord, Ca at the Concord Pavilion and will be wrapping up on August 12th in Detroit at the DTE Energy Music Theatre. The shows will feature a full performance of the "Chicago II" album along with various hits from Chicago's long career.

Chicago's Robert Lamm had the following to say, "It's always a party sharing the stage with Kevin, Neal, Bruce, Dave and Bryan! They rock. We rock. The tour rocks!"



REO Speedwagon frontman Kevin Cronin adds, "We love the Chicago guys. We all share that Midwest rock' n roll ethic. We work hard, rock hard & take care of business. So, c'mon out and party with Chicago and REO this summer."

Chicago & REO Speedwagon Coheadline Tour Dates:

June 13 - Concord, CA - Concord Pavilion

June 15 - Los Angeles, CA - The Forum

June 16 - Irvine, CA - FivePoint Amphitheatre

June 17 - Phoenix, AZ - Ak-Chin Pavilion

June 19 - Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre

June 20 - Denver, CO - Pepsi Center

June 23 - St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

June 24 - Chicago, IL - Allstate Arena *on sale March 2

June 26 - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP

June 27 - Kansas City, MO - Starlight Theatre

June 29 - Dallas, TX - Starplex Pavilion

June 30 - Houston, TX - Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

July 1 - Austin, TX - Austin360 Amphitheater

July 13 - Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheater

July 14 - Atlanta, GA - Verizon Amphitheatre

July 15 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Pavilion

July 17 - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

July 18 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

July 20 - West Palm Beach, FL - Coral Sky Amphitheatre

July 21 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

July 22 - Jacksonville, FL - Daily's Place

July 25 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live

July 27 - Syracuse, NY - Lakeview Amphitheater

July 28 - Pittsburgh, PA - KeyBank Pavilion

July 29 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center

July 31 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Saratoga Performing Arts Center

August 1 - Camden, NJ - BB&T Pavilion

August 3 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

August 5 - Boston, MA - Xfinity Center

August 7 - Darien Lake, NY - Darien Lake Amphitheater

August 8 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

August 10 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center

August 11 - Indianapolis, IN - Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

August 12 - Detroit, MI - DTE Energy Music Theatre