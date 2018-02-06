Justin Timberlake Talks Prince Tribute During Super Bowl Halftime Show

"It's a moment for me, and if I'm being quite honest, it's because he's always been the pinnacle of musicianship," Timberlake told Jimmy Fallon during an interview on an after-game episode of The Tonight Show. "And when we decided that the serendipity and synergy [of being] in Minnesota -- he's such a special thing here aside from what he is all over the world. I just felt like I wanted to do something for this city and something for him that would just be the ultimate homage to what I consider the GOAT [Greatest of All Time] of musicians."

Timberlake explained to Fallon how his team technically assembled the Prince tribute. "We got the actual vocal stems from 'I Would Die 4 U' and the actual recording, and then we got uncut footage from his performance of it in Purple Rain and somehow, someway, by the grace of -- probably Prince looking down on us -- it synced up and it was this crazy, serendipitous moment."

During his halftime performance, Timberlake avoided using guest stars or controversial stunts in favor of a singing a cavalcade of greatest hits, including "Rock Your Body," "SexyBack," "Suit & Tie" and "Filthy" from his new album Man of the Woods. Watch Fallon's interview with Timberlake's here.