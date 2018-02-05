Snoop Dogg Releases Gospel Video 'Words Are Few'

"Words Are Few," featuring B Slade, recalls the late '90s "neo-soul" sound of D'Angelo, Erykah Badu and other artists from the "Soulquarian" collective. The organic, throwback sound turns up the gospel vibe as the track progresses and a choir kicks in, and B Slade blesses the song with a powerful vocal solo.

Bible of Love will feature appearances from Faith Evans and such gospel music stalwarts as Rance Allen, the Clark Sisters and Tye Tribbett. The 32-track double album is slated for release on March 16.

"It's always been on my heart. I just never got around to it because I always be doing 'gangsta' business or doing this or doing that," the rapper said, according to Rolling Stone. "I just felt like it's been on my heart too long. I need to do it now." Watch the "Words Are Few" video here.