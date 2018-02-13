Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Brian Setzer Announces Rockabilly Riot Summer Tour
02-13-2018
.
Brian Setzer

Stray Cats frontman Brian Setzer is returning to his roots this summer when he hits the road for the Rockabilly Riot!" Summer Tour that will hit various cities across the U.S.

Setzer has announced the initial dates for the trek which is currently scheduled to kick off on June 1st in Santa Ynez, CA at the Chumash Casino, with more dates still to be revealed.

He will joined drummer Noah Levy, Kevin McKendree on piano/guitar and Mark Winchester on bass. Setzer had this to say, "When you look up rockabilly in the dictionary there is a picture of Mark. He grew up slapping the bass and is in a class of his own. The relationship with the drummer and the bass player in rockabilly is very unique. The slap bass is a rhythmic sounding instrument, so the drummer has to be very in time with him in order not to sound sloppy. Noah Levy is a very on-the-beat solid drummer, whereas me, as a guitar player, I push everything while they hold it all in place. And when you're talking about the great rockabilly piano players, it's a very short list, and Kevin McKendree is on it. And he also plays guitar incredibly well. We all just complement each other."

Rockabilly Riot! Summer Tour Dates:
Fri 6/1 - Santa Ynez, CA - Chumash Casino
Sat 6/2 - Pala, CA - Pala Casino - Starlight Theater
Sun 6/3 - Sacramento, CA - Crest Theatre
Wed 6/6 - Napa, CA - The Uptown Theatre
Fri 6/8 - West Wendover, NV - Peppermill Concert Hall
Sat 6/9 - Grand Junction, CO - Las Colonias Amphitheater
Tue 6/12 - Austin, TX - Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater
Thu 6/14 - Tulsa, OK - Paradise Cove Margaritaville
Fri 6/15 - Robinsonville, MS - Gold Strike Casino - Millennium Theatre
Sat 6/16 - Peachtree City, GA - Frederick Brown Jr. Amphitheater
Mon 6/18 - Charleston, SC - Charleston Music Hall
Tue 6/19 - Virginia Beach, VA - Sandler Center For the Performing Arts
Wed 6/20 - Charlottesville, VA - The Paramount Theater
Fri 6/22 - Atlantic City, NJ - Tropicana Showroom
Sun 6/24 - Lowell, MA - Lowell Summer Music Series Outdoors

