Elton John Making New 'Lion King' Music With Beyonce

'They need to have a new end credits song," John revealed to The Sun. "There's going to be four of our songs in the film, from the original: 'Can You Feel The Love Tonight?,' 'Hakuna Matata,' 'I Just Can't Wait To Be King,' and 'Circle of Life.'

'And then there will be an end, closing song, and we've been speaking to Beyonce's people and hopefully Tim and I and her can cook up something," he added, referencing U.K. theater icon Tim Rice, who John worked with on the original score. 'That's going out in 2019 as well. And it will be great to work with her. So we will see." Read more here.