|
Iron Maiden Take Action Against Counterfeiters
.
Heavy metal legends Iron Maiden have reported filed a lawsuit in Illinois federal court against websites that have been selling counterfeit merchandise, according to Law 360. They report that the lawsuit was filed on Monday and band is seeking to obtain a temporary restraining order to stop the sites from selling the alleged trademark infringing items. Law 360 published the following excerpt from the complaint: "Plaintiff is forced to file this action to combat defendants' counterfeiting of plaintiff's registered trademarks, as well as to protect unknowing consumers from purchasing unauthorized Iron Maiden products over the internet. "Plaintiff has been and continues to be irreparably damaged through consumer confusion, dilution and tarnishment of its valuable trademarks as a result of defendants' actions and seeks injunctive and monetary relief."
They report that the lawsuit was filed on Monday and band is seeking to obtain a temporary restraining order to stop the sites from selling the alleged trademark infringing items.
Law 360 published the following excerpt from the complaint: "Plaintiff is forced to file this action to combat defendants' counterfeiting of plaintiff's registered trademarks, as well as to protect unknowing consumers from purchasing unauthorized Iron Maiden products over the internet.
"Plaintiff has been and continues to be irreparably damaged through consumer confusion, dilution and tarnishment of its valuable trademarks as a result of defendants' actions and seeks injunctive and monetary relief."
• Photo Of Metallica's James Hetfield As Cop In Ted Bundy Movie
• Iron Maiden Take Action Against Counterfeiters
• Judas Priest's Rob Halford Addresses Glenn Tipton's Parkinson's Battle
• Smashing Pumpkins' D'arcy Wretzky Reveals Billy Corgan Texts
• Singled Out: Valhalla Lights' Hammer The Witch
• Ritchie Blackmore's Rainbow Preview New 2-Disc Set
• Red Hot Mistake For Chili Peppers Fan
• Misfits Doyle Launching As We Die World Abomination Tour
• Life of Agony Announce Two Special Hometown Shows
• TSOL Announce Limited Edition Record Release
• Adam Lambert Says New Music Coming This Year
• Ryan Adams Releases New Song 'Baby I Love You'
• Eddie Vedder, Will Ferrell, Chad Smith Play 'Personal Jesus'
• Stoned Jesus Releasing New Album Via Napalm Records
• Late Night Fights Take On Important Issues With Prison Video
• Kanye West Returns To Instagram With Special Message
• Kodak Black Releases R&B Album 'Heartbreak Kodak'
• Remy Ma And Chris Brown Release 'Melanin Magic' Video
• Kendrick Lamar And Nipsey Hussle Release New Track 'Dedication'
• Blake Shelton Raises $50k For Hometown Park
• Camila Cabello Announces 'Never Be The Same' Tour
• Drake And NFL Star Antonio Brown Treat Maid To $10k Shopping Spree
• Machine Gun Kelly Releases 'The Break Up' Video
• Don Gibson Collection Revisits His Golden Period In The 1970s
• Elton John Making New 'Lion King' Music With Beyonce
• Willie Nelson Fighting Back After Battling Flu
• Victoria Beckham Addresses Spice Girls Reunion Speculation
• Demi Lovato Says Arena Tour Will be 'Up Close and Personal'
• Kendrick Lamar Bans Photography At His Concerts
• Cardi B And Offset On Chris Jeday's 'Ahora Dice' Remix
• TBT: Phil Vassar The New Piano Man
• Dolly Spartans - Time Sides With No One
• Channel Dark - El Wire Pacifier
• Junkyardfieldtrip - Self-titled
• Straw Family - Family Matters
• Junkyardfieldtrip - Self-titled
• Joe Perry - Sweetzerland Manifesto
• Ten Ton Man - Dangerous Women & A Desperate Man
• Terror Universal - Make Them Bleed
• Road Trip: Springfield, MO's Route 66 Car Museum
• Travel News, Trips and Tips: Spotlight on Branson, MO
• Duran Duran - Girls on Film 1979 Demo
Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.