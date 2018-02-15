|
Led Zeppelin To Release 'Different' Archival Recordings
Jimmy Page shared some big Led Zeppelin news while conducting an interview to promote the reissue of "How The West Was Won". Page revealed that he plans to release a new live archival project, among a "number of releases" he has planned. The guitarist told Planet Rock (via Music Week ), "I can't give the game away, but there's a recording that's another multi-track that we'll release. "It's so different to all the other things that are out there. It's another view compared to How the West Was Won or The Song Remains the Same. "I'm looking forward to people hearing that. There's a lot of stuff to come out, a number of releases. I'd like to say that they'll be coming out over the next 10 years. There's more to come for sure." Page was also asked about the possibility of another reunion but was not optimistic. He said, "I very much doubt it." But he did discuss the members working together on the upcoming 50th anniversary book. "I'm really pleased that we're all doing it collectively, because there are so many other people doing books. "There's about 10 that I know of that are coming, which is pretty ridiculous! It will be really good to have an authoritative book, where the band are actually contributing to it rather than being ripped off."
• Duran Duran - Girls on Film 1979 Demo
