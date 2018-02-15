Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Smashing Pumpkins' D'arcy Wretzky Reveals Billy Corgan Texts
02-15-2018
.
Smashing Pumpkins

(Radio.com) The saga of the Smashing Pumpkins reunion continues to unravel. After the band released an official statement regarding the absence of original bass player, D'arcy Wretzky, she's fired back by revealing a slew of text messages from band leader, Billy Corgan.

The messages, shared on Alternative Nation, 'were posted as proof to the many people who said that I was lying about ever being offered the job. (In fact, Billy is saying that now as well)," Wretzky shared on her Facebook page, which has now been made private.

'If one takes the time to read it carefully, one will notice that as the conversation continues, the roll I'm offered becomes ever smaller," Wretzky continued. 'Finally Billy says that what I deserve is a T-shirt w/my face on it. I spoke with him and asked him if there was any possible way that I'd be able to play bass on the tour and he said no" (via Consequence of Sound).

The text messages reveal Corgan at first keeping Wretzky abreast of the reunion proceedings, saying that "I think it will mean A LOT to the fans if you are up onstage every night. And even if you can't play due to your shoulder stuff, you can certainly sing 'Daydream' and participate in other ways."

Later, Corgan tells Wretzky that "you just have to let us know how you want to be involved. Because I certainly want to represent your position properly and of course create some opportunities where you can be interviewed to explain your position in your own words."

Corgan goes on to compare Wretzky's proposed participation to that of Guns N' Roses on that band's recent reunion trek. Read more here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

More Smashing Pumpkins News

Smashing Pumpkins Music
