Thomas Rhett, Lee Brice Lead ACM Stories, Songs & Stars Benefit Show

A long weekend of festivities will kick off with a songwriter event, ACM Stories, Songs & Stars, on Friday, April 13, 2018 at The Joint, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino.

Thomas Rhett, Lee Brice, Ashley Gorley, Shane McAnally and Lori McKenna are among the first wave of performers announced for the show. Portions of the proceeds from the night will benefit ACM Lifting Lives, the philanthropic arm of the Academy of Country Music dedicated to improving lives through the power of music. More artists will be revealed in the coming weeks. Read more here.