Liam Gallagher Unplugs For Oasis Classic and Solo Song

The stripped-down, acoustic-based appearance included the 1995 Oasis hit, "Some Might Say", and the 2017 solo track, "Paper Crown." "Thank you to all at Radio X, well not all," posted Gallagher on social media, "Good little gig that."

Produced by Greg Kurstin (Adele, Beck) and Dan Grech-Marguerat (Radiohead, Mumford And Sons), "As You Were" recently topped the UK album charts and hit No. 30 on the US Billboard 200. Watch the videos here.