Muse To Stream Special 'By Request' Show Live

The concert will be structured as a "by-request" engagement and tickets are exclusively available to Muse digital community members. The February 24 concert will be livestreamed on the band's social channels for fans around the world to enjoy

The "by request" format allows attendees to select their five favorite Muse songs, which will then be tabulated to produce the set list. Viewers at home can't cast votes but they can watch the show on YouTube, Periscope and Facebook. Read more here.