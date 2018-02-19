News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Muse To Stream Special 'By Request' Show Live
02-19-2018
Muse

(Radio.com) Muse is back with a provocative new single titled "Thought Contagion" and a new album is on the way. As they return to the spotlight, the band announced a one-off live show at La Cigale in Paris.

The concert will be structured as a "by-request" engagement and tickets are exclusively available to Muse digital community members. The February 24 concert will be livestreamed on the band's social channels for fans around the world to enjoy

The "by request" format allows attendees to select their five favorite Muse songs, which will then be tabulated to produce the set list. Viewers at home can't cast votes but they can watch the show on YouTube, Periscope and Facebook. Read more here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

More Muse News

