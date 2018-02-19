News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Smashing Pumpkins' D'arcy Wretzky Calls Out Billy Corgan
02-19-2018
.
Smashing Pumpkins

(Radio.com) Original bassist D'arcy Wretzky is not involved in the Smashing Pumpkins reunion, but the details why are still murky and the accusations being flung by both sides are getting ugly.

On February 12, Smashing Pumpkins released a statement, insisting that they wanted Wretzky to be involved in the reunion and that she turned them down. "Ms. Wretzky has repeatedly been invited out to play with the group, participate in demo sessions, or at the very least, meet face-to-face, and in each and every instance she always deferred."

The next day (Feb. 13), Wretzky responded by sharing text messages between her and Corgan, which indicated that she wanted to be involved in a reunion tour and that Corgan was interested in having her along. Then, the frontman seemed to back off, stating that she could be involved in a limited capacity, taking the stage for some songs, but not performing as the band's main bassist.

On Valentine's Day (Feb. 14), an in-depth interview with Wretzky (the first in 20 years) has been published by Alternative Nation, and she pulls no punches, attacking Corgan for being "incredibly abusive" in the past and adding that he "loved to humiliate people and shame people in front of other people."

Throughout the interview, Wretzky was fired up and, at times, indirect. She started by addressing her 18-year absence from the band: "[Billy] has been telling people, 'Well [The Smashing Pumpkins] haven't played with [D'arcy] at all in 18 years." "Right dumba–, because then it wouldn't be a reunion! He says that he's invited me to come out and play for all of these things, which is a complete lie. He's never invited me to anything."

"In fact, my feelings were a little bit hurt because he did the solo album tour, and he didn't tell me when it started," she added. "I was texting him saying, 'Where the f— are you dumba–?' He's like, 'Oh, I'm in New York. The tour started. Then I'm like, 'Where are you?' [He'd reply,] 'Oh, the tour ended, you missed it.' He thinks it's a privilege for anyone to be in his presence, so therefore he shouldn't have to tell me, and I shouldn't have to be invited." Read more here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

Smashing Pumpkins Music, DVDs, Books and more

Smashing Pumpkins T-shirts and Posters

More Smashing Pumpkins News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Smashing Pumpkins' D'arcy Wretzky Calls Out Billy Corgan

The Smashing Pumpkins Announce Reunion Tour

Smashing Pumpkins' D'arcy Wretzky Reveals Billy Corgan Texts

Smashing Pumpkins Address D'arcy Wretzky Reunion Controversy

D'arcy Wretzky Speaks Out About Smashing Pumpkins Reunion

Smashing Pumpkins Finish Recording New Reunion Album

Smashing Pumpkins Reunion Confirmed Via Leaked Photo?

Billy Corgan Reveals Smashing Pumpkins Album Update

Smashing Pumpkins In The Studio With Rick Rubin

Smashing Pumpkins Reunion Will Reportedly Feature 3 Original Members


More Stories for Smashing Pumpkins

Smashing Pumpkins Music

advertisement

advertisement


News Reports
Day in Rock:
Tool's Maynard James Keenan Updates Fans On New Album- Marilyn Manson Has Bizarre Onstage Meltdown- Metallica Release Birthday Tribute To Cliff Burton- Muse- more

The Smashing Pumpkins Announce Reunion Tour- Corey Taylor Reveals Timeline For New Slipknot Album- Metallica To Receive Polar Music Prize- Muse Release 'Thought Contagion'- more

Led Zeppelin To Release 'Different' Archival Recordings- Photo Of Metallica's James Hetfield As Cop In Ted Bundy Movie- Iron Maiden Take Action Against Counterfeiters- more

Judas Priest Legend Battling Parkinson's Disease- Metallica's James Hetfield Lands Key Role In Ted Bundy Movie- Ozzy Osbourne Wants To Make New Album After Final Tour- more

Page Too:
Drake's Generous Money Giveaway All Part Of 'God's Plan'- Troy Gentry's Widow Sues Over Husband's Death- The Chainsmokers Release 'You Owe Me' Video- Demi Lovato Unplugs- more

Meek Mill Files Appeal Alleging Unreliable Police Testimony- Kendrick Lamar, The Killers Lead NBA All-Star Weekend- Frank Ocean- more

Ed Sheeran and Eminem Release 'River' Video- Kanye West Returns To Instagram With Special Message- Kodak Black Releases R&B Album 'Heartbreak Kodak'- Remy Ma- more

Elton John Making New 'Lion King' Music With Beyonce- Willie Nelson Fighting Back After Battling Flu- Victoria Beckham Addresses Spice Girls Reunion Speculation- more

advertisement


Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.