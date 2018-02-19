Smashing Pumpkins' D'arcy Wretzky Calls Out Billy Corgan

On February 12, Smashing Pumpkins released a statement, insisting that they wanted Wretzky to be involved in the reunion and that she turned them down. "Ms. Wretzky has repeatedly been invited out to play with the group, participate in demo sessions, or at the very least, meet face-to-face, and in each and every instance she always deferred."

The next day (Feb. 13), Wretzky responded by sharing text messages between her and Corgan, which indicated that she wanted to be involved in a reunion tour and that Corgan was interested in having her along. Then, the frontman seemed to back off, stating that she could be involved in a limited capacity, taking the stage for some songs, but not performing as the band's main bassist.

On Valentine's Day (Feb. 14), an in-depth interview with Wretzky (the first in 20 years) has been published by Alternative Nation, and she pulls no punches, attacking Corgan for being "incredibly abusive" in the past and adding that he "loved to humiliate people and shame people in front of other people."

Throughout the interview, Wretzky was fired up and, at times, indirect. She started by addressing her 18-year absence from the band: "[Billy] has been telling people, 'Well [The Smashing Pumpkins] haven't played with [D'arcy] at all in 18 years." "Right dumba–, because then it wouldn't be a reunion! He says that he's invited me to come out and play for all of these things, which is a complete lie. He's never invited me to anything."

"In fact, my feelings were a little bit hurt because he did the solo album tour, and he didn't tell me when it started," she added. "I was texting him saying, 'Where the f— are you dumba–?' He's like, 'Oh, I'm in New York. The tour started. Then I'm like, 'Where are you?' [He'd reply,] 'Oh, the tour ended, you missed it.' He thinks it's a privilege for anyone to be in his presence, so therefore he shouldn't have to tell me, and I shouldn't have to be invited." Read more here.