Arcade Fire's Frontman Does Surprise Karaoke Of His Own Song

In the city to take part in the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game on Friday, Butler decided to celebrate his performance - seven points, ten rebounds and four assists, as Pitchfork recounts - with an unannounced visit to a karaoke bar. As it turns out, they had 'Intervention' (from Arcade Fire's 2007 album Neon Bible) on the system and Butler didn't disappoint.

In a video shared on Twitter (watch it here), by @ArcadeFireTube, Butler is seen singing along to the song, even shaking off the awkwardness of karaoke performances by walking around the venue with the mike, thrilling fans and patrons. Read more here.