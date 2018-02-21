News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Thomas Rhett Shares Genius Video Of Daughter Willa Gray Online
02-21-2018
.
Thomas Rhett

(Radio.com) Thomas Rhett and his wife Lauren Akins are raising a little genius. The country couple shared an adorable video on Instagram of their daughter, Willa Gray.

In the clip, the parents are seen working on handwriting with their cute girl, who is very confident in her abilities. "Are you a genius," Rhett asks Willa Gray as she diligently writes on a piece of paper. Her answer: "Yes."

The little girl follows daddy's instructions and repeats it: "I'm a genius." "Willa Gray is 2 and just wrote a 'W" on her own," Rhett captioned the video. "Is that normal?" See the post here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

Thomas Rhett Music, DVDs, Books and more

Thomas Rhett T-shirts and Posters

More Thomas Rhett News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Thomas Rhett, Lee Brice Lead ACM Stories, Songs & Stars Benefit Show

Thomas Rhett, Lee Brice Lead ACM Stories, Songs & Stars Benefit Show

Thomas Rhett and Tyler Hubbard's Babies Meet

Thomas Rhett Reveals The Advice For His Younger Self

Thomas Rhett Shared Ambitious Goal For 2018

Thomas Rhett Releases 'Marry Me' Video

Thomas Rhett and Tyler Hubbard Share Christmas Caroling Video

Thomas Rhett Wants To Include Daughter's Heritage Into Holidays

Thomas Rhett To Rock Dallas Cowboys Thanksgiving Halftime Show

Thomas Rhett Shares Heartfelt Birthday Message to Wife Lauren


More Stories for Thomas Rhett

Thomas Rhett Music

advertisement

advertisement


News Reports
Day in Rock:
Stone Temple Pilots Stream New Song The Art Of Letting Go- Judas Priest Preview New Song Traitors Gate- The Monkees Stars Reuniting For Tour- Halestorm, In This Moment Tour- more

Eagles Add More New Dates To North American Tour- Billy Corgan Reveals New Smashing Pumpkins' Song Details- Foreigner Announce Live Orchestra Tour Dates- more

KISS Spark Retirement Speculation With The End Of The Road Move- Slipknot Star Says He Will Never Go Back On Tour Again- Foreigner Announce Very Special Release- more

Tool's Maynard James Keenan Updates Fans On New Album- Marilyn Manson Has Bizarre Onstage Meltdown- Metallica Release Birthday Tribute To Cliff Burton- Muse- more

Page Too:
Migos, Arcade Fire, James Bay Going 'Saturday Night Live'- Rihanna Looks Back And Thanks Mother As She Turns 30- Carrie Underwood Donates $10K To Injured Police Officer- more

Ed Sheeran Sparks Secret Wedding Speculation- Former One Direction Star Zayn Malik Previews New Music- Kesha Forced To Postpone Shows Due To Concert Fall Injury- more

Drake's Generous Money Giveaway All Part Of 'God's Plan'- Troy Gentry's Widow Sues Over Husband's Death- The Chainsmokers Release 'You Owe Me' Video- Demi Lovato Unplugs- more

Meek Mill Files Appeal Alleging Unreliable Police Testimony- Kendrick Lamar, The Killers Lead NBA All-Star Weekend- Frank Ocean- more

advertisement


Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.