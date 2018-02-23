News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Oasis' Liam Gallagher Gets Interviewed By Kids
02-23-2018
.
Liam Gallagher

(Radio.com) Liam Gallagher is for the children. The Oasis frontman sat down for possibly his toughest--but definitely his cutest--interview to date.

Gallagher had a chat with a group of British school children, all eager for answers to pressing questions regarding his favorite Disney movie (that would be Finding Nemo) and harassing him about his U.K. football allegiances.

One of the youngsters seems to have Gallagher pegged, labeling him as "very naughty" after asking him if he gets sweets after a good performance (Gallagher's response: "Yeah, sort of…").

Watch Liam Gallagher being interviewed by the kids here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

Liam Gallagher Music, DVDs, Books and more

Liam Gallagher T-shirts and Posters

More Liam Gallagher News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Oasis' Liam Gallagher Gets Interviewed By Kids

Liam Gallagher Rocks Late Night Television

Liam Gallagher's Godlike Genius Acceptance and Performance Goes Online

Liam Gallagher Too Busy For Foo Fighters Collaboration

Liam Gallagher Unplugs For Oasis Classic and Solo Song

Video Of Liam Gallagher Performing Oasis Classics Goes Online

Foo Fighters Jam With Joe Perry And Liam Gallagher 2017 In Review

Lorde and Liam Gallagher Performances Derailed at Lollapalooza 2017 In Review

Liam Gallagher Stormed Off Stage Early At Lollapalooza 2017 In Review

Oasis' Liam Gallagher Claims Truce With His Brother Noel


More Stories for Liam Gallagher

Liam Gallagher Music

advertisement


News Reports
Day in Rock:
Robert Plant Talks Led Zeppelin 50th Anniversary Celebration- Jimi Hendrix Previously-Unreleased Track Streaming- Foo Fighters Brit Awards Performance Streaming Online- more

Stone Temple Pilots Stream New Song The Art Of Letting Go- Judas Priest Preview New Song Traitors Gate- The Monkees Stars Reuniting For Tour- Halestorm, In This Moment Tour- more

Eagles Add More New Dates To North American Tour- Billy Corgan Reveals New Smashing Pumpkins' Song Details- Foreigner Announce Live Orchestra Tour Dates- more

KISS Spark Retirement Speculation With The End Of The Road Move- Slipknot Star Says He Will Never Go Back On Tour Again- Foreigner Announce Very Special Release- more

Page Too:
Quincy Jones Apologizes for Shocking Interview Comments- Ed Sheeran Addresses Secret Marriage Rumors- Maroon 5 Headlining NFL Hall of Fame Legends Concert- more

Migos, Arcade Fire, James Bay Going 'Saturday Night Live'- Rihanna Looks Back And Thanks Mother As She Turns 30- Carrie Underwood Donates $10K To Injured Police Officer- more

Ed Sheeran Sparks Secret Wedding Speculation- Former One Direction Star Zayn Malik Previews New Music- Kesha Forced To Postpone Shows Due To Concert Fall Injury- more

Drake's Generous Money Giveaway All Part Of 'God's Plan'- Troy Gentry's Widow Sues Over Husband's Death- The Chainsmokers Release 'You Owe Me' Video- Demi Lovato Unplugs- more

advertisement


Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.