The Osbournes Making A Comeback Next Month

The new show is set to debut on March 5th and will feature 10-episodes that will be hosted by Jack Osbourne and feature the family and special guests taking a look back at the television show.

Jack had this to say about the podcast to the Hollywood Reporter, "There's been talk about bringing The Osbournes back, but it would never work. I thought, 'Well, this is probably the next best thing.'" He added, "Everyone is really open and honest about a lot of things. It's pretty candid."

Some of the confirmed special guests will include the show's executive producer Greg Johnston, comedian Sheryl Underwood, and TV host Carnie Wilson, according to reports.