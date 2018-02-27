News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Black Veil Brides Denied Entry Into Canada
02-27-2018
.
Black Veil Brides

Black Veil Brides were forced to cancel their appearance at the Vancouver, British Columbia stop of their Resurrection Tour with Asking Alexandria and Crown The Empire on Sunday night, after being denied entry into Canada.

The band explained ahead of the show, "This morning we arrived at the Canadian border in order to gain access to a country that we have not only played countless shows in but also recorded an album and spent a great deal of time in over the years. Instead, several members of our tour were denied entry, berated and treated with utter contempt by the agents on duty.

"We have been touring internationally for a decade and have never experienced such a lack of civility at any border crossing or passport control in any country we have ever visited.

"We have a fantastic relationship with our Canadian fans and it's with a very heavy heart that we must share that tonight's show in Vancouver will be cancelled. Asking Alexandria will continue on and still perform tonight as scheduled. We encourage everyone to still go to the show and have a great time.

"Refunds can be obtained at the point of purchase. Thank you for your understanding and we promise to return again as soon as possible."

Black Veil Brides Music, DVDs, Books and more

Black Veil Brides T-shirts and Posters

More Black Veil Brides News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Black Veil Brides Denied Entry Into Canada

Black Veil Brides Release 'Wake Up' Video

Black Veil Brides Stream New Song 'The Last One'

Black Veil Brides Announce New Album 'VALE' Share First Single

Marty Friedman Recruits Black Veil Brides' Jinxx For New Song

Black Veil Brides' Andy Biersack To Host Alternative Press Music Awards

Andy Biersack Speaks Out About On-Flight Altercation With Wife 2016 In Review

Andy Biersack Speaks Out About On-Flight Altercation With Wife

Black Veil Brides' Wife Taken Away By FBI After Airplane Argument?

Black Veil Brides Frontman Reveals New Album Update


More Stories for Black Veil Brides

Black Veil Brides Music

advertisement


News Reports
Day in Rock:
Metallica Announce North American Tour- Underoath Announce American Reunion Tour- Rolling Stones Announce Arena and Stadium No Filter Tour Dates- Breaking Benjamin- more

The Osbournes Making A Comeback Next Month- Guns N' Roses Star Grateful To Axl Rose- Smashing Pumpkins Look To Focus On Early Albums For Reunion Tour- Underoath- more

Robert Plant Talks Led Zeppelin 50th Anniversary Celebration- Jimi Hendrix Previously-Unreleased Track Streaming- Foo Fighters Brit Awards Performance Streaming Online- more

Page Too:
Kanye West And The Kardashians Doing Family Feud- Drake's Journal From His 'Degrassi' Days Up For Sale- Lana Del Rey In The Studio With Jack Antonoff- more

Jake Owen Announces Baseball Stadium Tour- Kacey Musgraves Releases Two New Tracks- Bon Jovi Performs 'When We Were Us' On 'Colbert'- Drake's 'God's Plan' Low Budget- more

Quincy Jones Apologizes for Shocking Interview Comments- Ed Sheeran Addresses Secret Marriage Rumors- Maroon 5 Headlining NFL Hall of Fame Legends Concert- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Metallica Announce North American Tour

Underoath Announce American Reunion Tour

Rolling Stones Announce Arena and Stadium No Filter Tour Dates

Breaking Benjamin Stream New Song 'Blood'

Black Veil Brides Denied Entry Into Canada

Dimmu Borgir Release 'Interdimensional Summit' Video

Dream Theater's Jordan Rudess Announces Solo Tour Dates

Chris Cornell Cover Of Johnny Cash Classic Streaming Online

Avenged Sevenfold, Rob Zombie, Marilyn Manson Lead Heavy Montreal

Clutch Announce UK Winter Tour

Babymetal Announce U.S. And European Tour Dates

James McMurtry and John Moreland Announce Spring Tour

Riot V Streaming Brand New Song 'Victory'

Frank Turner Streams 'Be More Kind'

Sandy Bull's Final Album Expanded For Reissue

Singled Out: Big Little Lions' Static

• more

Page Too News Stories
Kanye West And The Kardashians Doing Family Feud

Drake's Journal From His 'Degrassi' Days Up For Sale

Lana Del Rey In The Studio With Jack Antonoff

Lil Yachty Streams New Song 'Most Wanted,' Previews 'Interested'

Meghan Trainor Talks Setbacks That Led To 'No Excuses'

Kendrick Lamar Wants To Be Villain in 'Black Panther' Sequel

'The Voice' Goes Behind The Scenes With New Coach Kelly Clarkson

Chvrches In New Collaboration with The National's Matt Berninger

Clint Black Performs 'A Better Man' On 'Front and Center'

Scotty McCreery Talks New Album 'Seasons Change' And More

Chris Young Releases 'Hangin' On' Video

Kane Brown Teases New Music On Social Media

Katy Perry Does Surprise Performance For First Responders

Kacey Musgraves Shares Inspiration Behind 'Space Cowboy'

Blake Shelton And Gwen Stefani Dress As 'Scooby-Doo' Gang

Father Daughter Sell Girl Scout Cookies With Parody of Childish Gambino

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Afrika Mamas - Iphupho

Dinola - Up High

Hot In The City: Pistoleros - Silver

The Blues: Ladies Play the Blues

RockPile: Vexes, Jay Katana and Perfect Defect

Billion Dollar Babies - First Ever Live Show - Flint 1977

TBT: Phil Vassar The New Piano Man

Dolly Spartans - Time Sides With No One

Saxon - Thunderbolt

Channel Dark - El Wire Pacifier

Junkyardfieldtrip - Self-titled

Straw Family - Family Matters

Junkyardfieldtrip - Self-titled

Joe Perry - Sweetzerland Manifesto

Ten Ton Man - Dangerous Women & A Desperate Man

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.