Original Bon Jovi Lineup Reuniting For Rock Hall Induction

The band, which has sold more than a 100 million albums worldwide over the course of a twenty-five-year career, will be joined by former members Such (who parted ways with the band in 1994) and Sambora (who left in 2013). Such and Sambora were part of Bon Jovi's original line-up, when the band were at their commercial and critical peak and played on classic Bon Jovi albums like Slippery When Wet, New Jersey and Keep the Faith. Hugh McDonald, who replaced Such in 1994 (though he'd played on Bon Jovi's first hit, 'Runaway') and became an official member of the band two in 2016, will also be inducted.

According to Billboard, longtime Bon Jovi drummer Tico Torres said, "speaking to Alec on the phone, it was wonderful. We took that journey together at certain times as a group, and I think it's wonderful we can re-enact that -- not only for us, but for the fans. I think when you get together with old friends, there's always going to be some deep emotions within that." Read more here.