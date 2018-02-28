Robert Plant To Rock Late Night TV

The 3-week run of theaters will wrap up with a show at the Orpheum Theatre in Los Angeles on March 2. Plant's eleventh solo set features guest appearances by Albanian cellist Redi Hasa, renowned viola and fiddle player Seth Lakeman, and Pretenders singer Chrissie Hynde.

The Led Zeppelin singer was honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award by the UK Americana Music Association as part of their 2018 awards event in London on February 1. Read more here.